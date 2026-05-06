AIADMK rules out support to Vijay in Tamil Nadu government formation after EPS meet

Chennai:

The AIADMK on Wednesay clarified that it will not support the TVK. This statement from the party was issued following a meeting at Edappadi Palaniswami's residence. Prior to this, the VCK, an ally of DMK, was yet to take a decision on whether to support TVK, the party sources said on Wednesday amidst efforts by Vijay's party to garner support to form the government in the state.

Vijay is unlikely to take oath on Thursday

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is unlikely to take oath on Thursday as Chief Minister as the actor-turned politician firms up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly. TVK "does not have official figures as of now" and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far.

Meanwhile, despite TVK's invitation, the Left parties and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) ruled out their support for it. Vijay-led TVK secured an impressive 108 seats on its maiden electoral debut. However, it needs an additional 10 seats to form a government. The VCK has won two seats. TVK had sought VCK's support, sources said.

VCK was yet to take a call on supporting TVK

VCK was yet to take a call on it. "It will be decided by our party president, Thol Thirumavalavan," a senior party functionary said. Meanwhile, CPI(M) candidates R Chellaswamy and Latha and CPI members T Ramachandran and Marimuthu, who won on April 23 Assembly elections, met DMK chief M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters.



Similarly, IUML MLAs-elect Syed Farooq Basha SSB and A M Shahjahan also met the DMK president. Later, the CPI(M), CPI and IUML legislators asserted that they would continue to support DMK.

TVK secures support of five Congress MLAs

With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107. TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu in a spectacular assembly polls debut, has secured support of five Congress MLAs.

Congress had fought the election as part of the DMK-led alliance but has decided to extend support to TVK. Vijay, on Wednesday, met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan as part of government formation efforts. Vijay himself won from both the constituencies, Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not limited to cinema.

Also Read:

Vijay's oath unlikely tomorrow as Tamil Nadu Governor not convinced with numbers for majority: Sources