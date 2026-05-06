Jana Nayagan new title card names Thalapathy Vijay as 'Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu', fans react

New Delhi:

Fans of Vijay are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, which is also billed as his last film before entering politics. After several delays, the official release date is still awaited. The excitement has grown after a new title card showing Vijay as "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister" surfaced online at the time when his political party emerged as the single largest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, though it fell short of a simple majority.

Meanwhile, theatres across South India turned into celebration spots after videos of the new title card started circulating on X (formerly Twitter). The clips features fans cheering, dancing and treating the moment like a festival rather than a regular film screening. Read on to find out what the new title card says and how fans are reacting.

Jana Nayagan new title card surfaces online

The title card of film Jana Nayagan that drew the most attention read, "Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay," appearing at a time when Vijay has been declared CM-designate and is yet to take oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

How fans react to Jana Nayagan's new title card

Social media users have reacted to the new title card for Thalapathy Vijay's film, Jana Nayagan with fans sharing clips and calling it the, "First ever CM title card for an ACTOR in India." Take a look below:

For the unversed, Vijay also won from both constituencies he contested, Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur. Following the results, several celebrities from both Bollywood and the South film industry extended their congratulations to him.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan release date: Is Thalapathy Vijay's last film finally hitting theatres?