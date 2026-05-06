Fire erupts at Mumbai's underground T2 Airport Metro Station in Andheri East, passengers evacuated

Mumbai:

A fire broke out at the underground T2 Airport Metro Station in Mumbai's Andheri East on Wednesday. According to officials, passengers were evacuated following the incident. Emergency teams immediately reached the spot after smoke was detected inside the station premises, they added.

Authorities confirmed that all commuters present at the station were safely escorted out. They stated that "nobody was hurt" in the incident, as rescue teams and metro staff worked together to clear the station and secure the affected area.

This is breaking news. More details to be added.