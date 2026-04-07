Maharashtra CM Fadnavis inaugurates first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9: Check the route, stations and timings

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9, connecting Dahisar East to Kashigaon and improving connectivity between Mumbai and the neighbouring Mira Bhayandar region in Thane district.

The Chief Minister flagged off the metro train from Dahisar East and travelled up to Kashigaon as part of the inaugural run. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

Accessible transportation system in Mumbai: Fadnavis

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said that an easy and accessible transportation system is being developed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, integrating the metro, e-buses, and water transport to make the city the most accessible in the country.

"A metro network and a seamless transport system are being developed in the MMR, along with a bus network comprising mainly e-buses and alternative-fuel vehicles, while large-scale water transport projects are also underway in the third phase," he said.

The Chief Minister said Mumbai now ranks second in the country after Delhi, with more than 100 km of operational metro lines, and added that most metro projects will be completed in the next two years and efforts are underway to build a larger network than the national capital in the next three to four years.

5 operational metro corridors in Mumbai

With the launch of the first phase of Metro Line 9, Mumbai’s metro network has expanded to five operational corridors, strengthening urban connectivity across the city. The existing corridors include Mumbai Metro Line 1, Mumbai Metro Line 2A, Mumbai Metro Line 7, and Mumbai Metro Line 3, which connect Colaba in south Mumbai with Bandra Kurla Complex and SEEPZ.

CM Fadnavis stated that nearly 96 per cent of the work on the second phase, between Sai Baba Nagar and Subhash Chandra Bose Maidan in Mira-Bhayandar, has been completed, and the 4.3-km stretch with four additional stations is to be inaugurated later this year. "This metro will allow us to complete a journey, which currently takes one to two hours, in about 30 minutes," he said, adding that the project has been built at a cost of Rs 6,607 crore.

Fadnavis said that the line will provide seamless connectivity from Mira-Bhayandar to Colaba through interlinking with Metro Line 7, and in the future with Lines 7A and 3.

Mumbai Metro Line 9: Check route, stations and timings

The first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9 spans a 5.6-km elevated corridor and includes four stations---Dahisar East, Pandurangwadi, Miragaon, and Kashigaon---enhancing connectivity between Mumbai and the adjoining Mira Bhayandar region.

According to a release, the integrated Metro Lines 7-9 corridor (Gundavali-Kashigaon), spanning 19.79 km, will operate between 5:50 am and 11 pm, with a peak frequency of under six minutes. A total of 276 services will operate on weekdays, 223 on Saturdays and 205 on Sundays, its stated.

With the launch of Metro Line 9, Lines 2A and 7 will operate as independent corridors. Earlier, services on these lines were run as a single stretch from Andheri East to Andheri West via Dahisar East.

Line 7 will be integrated with Line 9, enabling direct connectivity from Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar via Kashigaon. An interchange facility at Dahisar station will allow seamless transfers without exiting the paid area.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has revised the timetable for Lines 2A and 7 to improve frequency and network integration, with the new schedule coming into effect from Wednesday.

According to the MMRDA, the newly opened stretch of Line 9 will provide seamless connectivity with the existing metro network, linking commuters to Line 7 and further to Line 7A, offering access to Andheri (East) and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

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