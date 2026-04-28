Jana Nayagan release date: Is Thalapathy Vijay's last film finally hitting theatres?

New Delhi:

There has been considerable buzz surrounding South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's most awaited film, Jan Nayagan, for quite some time, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its arrival. Classified as a political drama, the film was originally scheduled for release early this year; however, it had to be put on hold pending the issuance of a Censor Board certificate. Now, a major update regarding its release has surfaced, news that has further heightened the excitement among fans.

A fresh update has surfaced regarding the release date of Jan Nayagan, the film touted as Thalapathy Vijay's swansong, which is set to be released in Hindi under the title Jan Neta. According to reports, the film is likely to hit theaters on May 8, following the declaration of the Tamil Nadu election results.

Why was Jana Nayagan postponed?

It was initially scheduled for a January 9, 2026 release; however, its release was postponed due to issues raised by the Censor Board and concerns regarding its political content. It is now believed that, with the conclusion of the election season, the filmmakers are gearing up for a grand-scale release of the movie.

Reports indicate that the Censor Board had raised objections regarding certain political dialogues and visuals within the film; consequently, the matter was referred to the Election Commission, necessitating a postponement of the release date. It was for this very reason that the film could not make it to theaters on its originally scheduled date.

New release date

According to recent report by Pinkvilla, plans are now underway to release the film around May 8, following the election results scheduled for May 4, to ensure a smooth release free from any potential controversies that might arise in the wake of the election outcome. This update has further heightened excitement among Vijay's fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the film's release for a long time. While an official announcement from the filmmakers is still pending, discussions regarding this development have intensified within the industry.

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