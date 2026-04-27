Governor The Silent Saviour release date out: Manoj Bajpayee stars in film by The Kerala Story director

New Delhi:

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the director behind The Kerala Story is now coming up with his next film, Governor: The Silent Savior. The movie has been a subject of intense discussion ever since its announcement. Recently, on the occasion of Manoj Bajpayee's birthday, the film's title was officially revealed alongside an intriguing poster.

Now, new posters and the release date of the film have been released; they make a major revelation that audiences have been eagerly awaiting, while simultaneously drawing us deeper into the world of this intense drama.

Governor movie posters

The new posters for Governor have unveiled the film's star cast, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Adah Sharma. While the individual posters showcase the various facets of National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, they also speak volumes about the gripping drama set to unfold on screen.

Beyond revealing the faces of the cast, the posters feature powerful taglines such as 'Now it's my turn,' 'I will not let India fail' and 'India is on the verge of bankruptcy; he saw it coming.' All of these point toward a critical phase of India's economic crisis.

X seem excited to discover exactly what kind of character Manoj Bajpayee will portray in the film.

Governor movie release date

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah Productions, Governor: The Silent Saviour is presented by Sunshine Pictures. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film features Ashin A. Shah as its co-producer. The screenplay has been penned by Suvendu Bhattacharya, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah himself. The lyrics, written by Javed Akhtar, have been brought to life through the musical compositions of Amit Trivedi.

Governor: The Silent Saviour is all set to release on June 12, 2026.

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