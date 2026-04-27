Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's Bandar gets its release date; was screened at TIFF last year

New Delhi:

The makers of Bander have now officially announced its release date. The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 5, 2026. Starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, the film brings together a formidable creative team led by director Anurag Kashyap, including writers Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee.

Renowned for his bold storytelling style, Anurag Kashyap has previously delivered cult classics such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday.

About the makers

Following a string of powerful performances, Bobby Deol takes on the central role in this intense drama. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and is backed by Zee Studios. The screenplay has been penned by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed projects such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab. Sudip Sharma also recently directed Kohrra 2, which garnered significant critical acclaim.

Bandar cast

The film's star-studded cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B. Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad, and Nagesh Bhosale in key supporting roles. With a talented team and a powerhouse cast, Bander is poised to become one of the most exciting theatrical releases of 2026.

Bandar was screened at this film festival

Bandar (Monkey in a Cage), which is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap and features Bobby Deol in a leading role, made its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 6, 2025. Bandar was premiered in the Special Presentations segment, making it one of the noteworthy foreign movies at the festival.

The movie, after its premiere, earned accolades from critics, who appreciated the performances, the narrative style, and the direction by Kashyap. Deol’s character is especially intriguing as he is known to play different types of challenging roles. Bandar created a buzz following its debut at TIFF and has set the stage for an upcoming theater release in 2026.

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