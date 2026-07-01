Toddlers shoved in commode, thrown in washing machine at Bengaluru daycare, videos surface of torture

Bengaluru:

A shocking case of alleged child abuse has come to light in Bengaluru, where five women working at a daycare centre have been booked after disturbing videos showing toddlers being mistreated surfaced. The incident was reported from a daycare facility located inside the campus of a well-known IT company in Brookefield, East Bengaluru. The centre is used by employees to leave their young children during working hours.

Videos show toddlers being tortured

The videos have surfaced but are too disturbing to be released publicly. The videos, which were reportedly shared on WhatsApp, purportedly show children aged between two and three years being subjected to physical and mental abuse.

According to the complaint, the caregivers can allegedly be seen threatening children whenever they cried or made noise. The videos also reportedly show toddlers being placed inside a front-loading washing machine, forced to sit on a Western-style toilet commode, sprayed with water from a toilet jet, locked inside a bathroom and intimidated into remaining silent.

The authenticity of the videos is currently being verified by investigators.

Case registered under juvenile justice act

The case was registered after the disturbing videos were reported to the Child Helpline, following which a formal complaint was filed. Based on the complaint, the HAL Police registered an FIR under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and launched an investigation.

The five accused have been identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Sindhu, Bhavani and Bindu, all of whom were employed at the daycare centre. They were taken into custody on Tuesday for questioning.

Police investigating extent of abuse

Police are now examining the videos to determine when the incidents took place and whether more children may have been subjected to similar abuse. Investigators are also trying to establish the exact circumstances under which the alleged acts occurred and whether there were any lapses in supervision at the daycare facility.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.