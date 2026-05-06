'I won't resign': Mamata Banerjee reiterates at party meet; 10 newly-elected TMC MLAs skip meeting

Kolkata:

Around 10 newly elected MLAs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) reportedly skipped a crucial meeting convened by outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata on Wednesday evening to decide the Leader of the Opposition.

The high-stakes meeting was attended by senior leaders, MPs, and MLAs, as the party began internal consultations following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Of the 80 newly elected MLAs, around 70 were present at the strategy session. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present.

The discussions are focused on finalising the party's stance in the Assembly and reshaping its leadership structure, including the selection of the next Leader of the Opposition.

'This was an atrocity': Mamata Banerjee

At a crucial meeting with newly elected MLAs, Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack over the conduct of the Assembly elections, alleging widespread irregularities and asserting that she would not step down.

According to party sources, Banerjee told MLAs that those who lost were "forcefully defeated" and alleged that the election process was compromised.

She said more than 1,500 party offices were "hijacked" and claimed she herself was heckled and pushed during the campaign. "I was having chest pain. This was not an election but an atrocity," she said, while also condemning the West Bengal Police, CRPF, and officials of the Election Commission of India.

Notably, the BJP on Monday scripted history by winning 207 seats in the 294-member House, securing a more than two-thirds majority and ending the TMC's 15-year rule in the state.

'I won't resign': Mamata Banerjee

Reiterating her stand, Banerjee said, "I won't resign. Let them dismiss me," adding that the party would continue to fight despite the setback. She urged MLAs to remain united and strong, calling on them to wear black clothes on the first day of the Assembly as a mark of protest, and described the situation as a "black day".

The TMC chief also warned of strict action against dissenters, saying those who betrayed the party would be removed. A disciplinary committee has been constituted to deal with such matters. She alleged large-scale manipulation, including mismatches in Form 17C and EVM data, and claimed machines showed unusually high battery percentages.

While stating that the party respects the people’s mandate, she alleged that the elections were influenced by the might of the nation and hinted at exploring legal options, including approaching courts. "We might have lost, but we will fight," she said, asserting that the TMC would continue its political battle both inside and outside the Assembly.

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