BJP plans big shift in Bengal: New govt likely to run from Writers' Buildings not Nabanna

New Delhi:

After its historic electoral performance in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is already shaping its administrative plans for the state. One of the biggest discussions underway is where the new government will function from Nabanna or the historic Writers’ Buildings in Kolkata. BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya has made it clear that the party intends to run its government from the Writers’ Buildings, marking a major symbolic shift in state administration.

According to Bhattacharya, the decision reflects both tradition and public sentiment. He said the party has consistently supported the idea of returning the state secretariat to its historic home.

The BJP argues that shifting back to Writers’ Buildings is not just administrative, but also emotional for many people in Bengal who associate the building with the state’s legacy of governance.

Nabanna vs Writers’ Buildings: A political symbolism battle

The current state secretariat, Nabanna, was made the administrative centre in 2013 under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Before that, the Writers’ Buildings served as the heart of West Bengal’s governance for decades. Built in 1777, it was originally designed for East India Company officials and later became a powerful administrative hub.

Despite the political announcement, officials have indicated that an immediate shift may not be easy. Large portions of the Writers’ Buildings are still under renovation, and only limited sections can currently be used.

Security concerns and infrastructure gaps also remain key hurdles before any full-scale government shift can happen. The Writers’ Buildings is one of Kolkata’s most iconic structures. Over the centuries, it has evolved from colonial offices to a full-fledged government secretariat.

From housing East India Company clerks in 1777 to accommodating thousands of government employees post-independence, the building has witnessed Bengal’s political and administrative evolution for nearly 250 years.

Mamata Banerjee calls key TMC meet

Meanwhile, a day after her press conference, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced an important meeting scheduled for 4 PM today. According to the plan, all newly elected MLAs of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) will reach her residence at Kalighat in Kolkata for the meeting.

The meeting will be attended by party supremo Mamata Banerjee along with senior leader Abhishek Banerjee.