Congress extends support to Vijay-led TVK to form government in Tamil Nadu amid fractured mandate

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress Party has decided to support Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) following a fractured mandate in the election. As per sources, cited by ANI, the grand old party will back the actor-turned politician to form a secular government in Tamil Nadu.

However, Vijay’s party is still short of five seats, as the majority mark to form the government in Tamil Nadu is 118. The TVK won 108 seats while the Congress amassed 5 seats.

State unit empowered to take call, says KC Venugopal

Earlier, KC Venugopal, AICC General Secretary (Organisation), said that the decision on whether to support the TVK rests with the party’s state unit, which is empowered to take the final call. He also noted that Vijay’s had reached out to the Congress seeking its support.

Senior Congress leaders met at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday evening to discuss the matter. Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar were among those who attended the meeting.

“Today we had a meeting to discuss the Tamil Nadu political situation, basically the post-election scenario. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and in-charge Girish Chodankar were present. TVK President Vijay has requested the INC’s support to form a government in Tamil Nadu,” Venugopal said.

“The INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government committed to protecting the Constitution. The INC does not want the BJP and its proxies to run the government of Tamil Nadu in any manner... The Congress leadership has directed the TNCC to take a final decision on Vijay’s request, keeping in view the sentiments of the state reflected in the electoral verdict,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election result

Tamil Nadu has seen a significant change in its political landscape after the debut performance of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, the party has surprised many by becoming the largest in the Assembly elections. TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member House.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which had been a dominant force, finished in second place with 59 seats. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) followed with 47 seats.

Other parties had a smaller presence in the Assembly. The Congress managed to win 5 seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) secured 4.

Party-wise seats

Party Seats Won TVK 108 DMK 59 ADMK 47 INC 5 PMK 4 IUML 2 CPI 2 VCK 2 CPI(M) 2 BJP 1 DMDK 1 AMMKMNKZ 1

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