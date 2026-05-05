Samson's masterclass, Kartik's second fiddle take CSK home on tacky Delhi surface, boosts playoffs hopes

New Delhi:

Sanju Samson put up a batting masterclass, while Kartik Sharma played another strong knock as Chennai Super Kings defeated the Delhi Capitals in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Tuesday, May 5. The Super Kings chased down a middling 156-run target at a tacky Arun Jaitley Stadium to register their fifth win of the tournament, which also boosts their playoff chances.

Samson (87 from 52) and Kartik (41 from 31) forged an unbeaten stand of 114 for the third wicket after DC inflicted a couple of early blows to the CSK side. The two took their time, stabilised things, but kept the scoreboard ticking. In between, Samson took down the bowlers with two match-changing overs that helped CSK gun this target down in 17.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Samson takes Kuldeep down before smashing Natarajan

CSK were at 78/2 at the end of the 11th over, going at just over 7 runs an over. They needed 78 more from the next 54 balls, and Samson took on Kuldeep Yadav with aplomb. He smashed him for back-to-back sixes over long-on and deep mid-wicket before paddling one for a four in an 18-run over in which he also got to his fifty.

More to follow...