CSK's path to IPL 2026 playoffs cleared? How can five-time champions reach knockouts after DC win?

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings registered their second consecutive win and third in their last four matches after beating Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 5. On a tricky Delhi pitch, the Super Kings hunted down a middling 156 in the 18th over by eight wickets with Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma leading the way.

CSK, who were in big trouble early on after losing three in a row, are now seem to be very much back in the race for the playoffs. They have now won five in their seven outings and have 10 points to their name. This has made them hope for reaching the playoffs. Meanwhile, fans will hope they win more with what seem to be some positive match-ups.

What are CSK's next matches?

CSK will now head back home for their 11th match when they will play against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 10. They will then travel to Lucknow for their away game against the LSG on May 15. With LSG struggling much more than other teams, CSK would fancy winning both these matches.

The five-time champions will then be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on May 18 before their last league stage outing - an away one - against the Gujarat Titans on May 21.

How can CSK qualify for playoffs?

CSK now have 10 points from 10 matches. With four matches coming now, CSK should win three of those four clashes, which would take them to 16 points. 16 should be enough for CSK or any other team to go through.

More to follow...