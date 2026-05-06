Trump pauses 'Project Freedom' for a 'short period' amid Iran talks

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the United States will pause its “Project Freedom” initiative for a short period. The decision, he said, comes after requests from several countries and is aimed at giving time to finalise a possible agreement with Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump explained that while the project will be paused, the US naval blockade in the region will continue without any change.

"Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," Trump wrote.

What is ‘Project Freedom’?

“Project Freedom” is a plan introduced by Trump to help guide ships safely through the Strait of Hormuz. The move was meant to address rising tensions between the US and Iran over control of this key shipping route, which is crucial for global oil transport.

Trump said the pause would allow both sides to see if an agreement can be reached and signed soon. Even as the project is paused, Trump made it clear that the US will continue enforcing its naval blockade in the region. He described recent military actions as a “tremendous success,” suggesting that the US will maintain pressure while talks continue.

Iran hits back at US move

Iran has reacted sharply to the development. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticised the US approach, saying it has increased risks to shipping security in the region. He also warned that Iran will not give up control over the Strait of Hormuz and said the presence of US and allied forces would eventually decline.

US’ push for nuclear deal

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace depends on Iran agreeing to US demands regarding its nuclear program. He also stressed the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz for global energy supply.

Rubio described the US military presence as a “defensive operation” and said diplomatic efforts are ongoing to find a peaceful solution.