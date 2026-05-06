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Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Congress backs Vijay's TVK, oath likely on May 7

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Vijay’s party TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, just short of the majority mark. Congress, which won 5 seats, has decided to support TVK to form the government. Discussions with smaller parties are also underway to secure the required numbers.

Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates
Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates Image Source : pti
Chennai:

Vijay on May 4 took Tamil Nadu politics by surprise with a massive victory, putting his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in a strong position to form the government. The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress Party has decided to support TVK. However, Vijay’s party is still short of five seats, as the majority mark to form the government in Tamil Nadu is 118. The TVK won 108 seats while the Congress amassed 5 seats. With numbers falling slightly short of a majority, talks with allies are moving quickly. Now, all eyes are on how the final government will take shape and when Vijay will officially take oath as Chief Minister. Vijay has already reached out to the Governor and is expected to stake claim soon. Reports suggest that the swearing-in ceremony could take place on May 7 in Chennai.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE Updates on Tamil Nadu Government formation...

 

Live updates :Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE

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  • 7:54 AM (IST)May 06, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Talks on, swearing-in likely tomorrow

    TVK is in touch with smaller parties to cross the majority mark. The party has also moved its MLAs to a resort in Mamallapuram as discussions continue. Vijay has written to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, seeking an invitation to form the government and promising to prove majority within two weeks. Sources say Vijay could take oath as Chief Minister on May 7 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)May 06, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Congress extends support to TVK

    The Congress leadership, after a late-night meeting, has decided to support Vijay in forming the government. Senior leader KC Venugopal said the party wants a secular government in Tamil Nadu and is against allowing BJP influence in the state.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)May 06, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Vijay thanks voters for 'historic mandate'

    After the big win, Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu, calling the result a “historic and transformative mandate.” He especially credited young voters, saying their strong support played a key role in TVK’s success.

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