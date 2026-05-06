Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Congress backs Vijay's TVK, oath likely on May 7

Chennai:

Vijay on May 4 took Tamil Nadu politics by surprise with a massive victory, putting his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in a strong position to form the government. The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress Party has decided to support TVK. However, Vijay’s party is still short of five seats, as the majority mark to form the government in Tamil Nadu is 118. The TVK won 108 seats while the Congress amassed 5 seats. With numbers falling slightly short of a majority, talks with allies are moving quickly. Now, all eyes are on how the final government will take shape and when Vijay will officially take oath as Chief Minister. Vijay has already reached out to the Governor and is expected to stake claim soon. Reports suggest that the swearing-in ceremony could take place on May 7 in Chennai.

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