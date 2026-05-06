Maintain patrolling: CEC orders strict action as post-poll violence rocks West Bengal

New Delhi:

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has directed strict action against those involved in violence and vandalism in West Bengal after recent election results that showed Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) thumping victory.

He instructed the state’s top officials including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Kolkata Police Commissioner, and Central Armed Police Forces to ensure strong law enforcement on the ground. District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police (SPs), and local officers have also been told to stay on constant patrol.

Zero tolerance policy announced

The Election Commission has made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for post-poll violence. Officials have been asked to take quick action, including immediate arrests of those responsible for creating unrest.

The aim is to bring the situation under control and prevent further clashes.

Violence erupts in several years

Reports of violence have come from multiple parts of the state. In Kolkata’s New Town area, a BJP worker was allegedly beaten to death during clashes linked to victory celebrations.

The incident led to protests by the victim’s family, forcing police to use mild force to control the crowd. Other districts have also seen clashes, arson, and vandalism between supporters of rival parties.

Supporters of Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have been clashing n several areas. Violence has been reported in places like Howrah, Jalpaiguri, South 24 Parganas, and Asansol.

In some incidents, party offices were damaged, and properties were set on fire. TMC leader Sushmita Dev shared a video showing bulldozer action at New Market in Kolkata, claiming that shops and party offices were being demolished.

Another TMC MP, Mahua Moitra, also posted visuals online, highlighting the situation at the historic market and criticising the developments.

Mamata refuses to resign

Outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to resign, saying she was not defeated but “made to lose,” and alleged irregularities in the election process. On the other hand, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has demanded her resignation, calling for respect for the people’s mandate.