Sanju Samson joins Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle in elite list with masterclass knock against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi:

The 48th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Delhi Capitals taking on Chennai Super Kings. The two sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 5th. The clash saw Delhi Capitals coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 155 runs in the first innings of the game.

Chasing down the target, it was the performance of Sanju Samson that stood out for Chennai Super Kings. Scoring 87* runs in 52 deliveries, Samson propelled his side to a brilliant victory, helping to a win by eight wickets. Samson’s performance also saw him join Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli in the list of players with the highest aggregate vs an opponent in an IPL edition.

It is worth noting that in CSK’s earlier clash against DC, Samson had scored 115* runs, and doing so, he sits in third place on the elite list. Only KL Rahul and Virat Kohli surpass him in the record.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri analyses reason behind Jasprit Bumrah's poor show in IPL 2026

Samson weighed in on his performance after the clash

Winning the game for his side, Sanju Samson came forward and talked about how special the win feels and shared his thoughts on the crowd calling him ‘Chetta.’

"Yeah, they are calling me Chetta, but I like Sanju more. (so much time to play your shots) Yeah, I think we try to find out what works really well for you and you try to stick to the basics and you trust your hands to do the job in this format. So I think I have been trying to do that from last two-three months. I have been working a bit on my initial movement a bit and it has been coming off nicely,” Samson said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Highest aggregate for a player vs an opponent in an IPL edition (league stage)

209 - Virat Kohli vs GL in 2016 (100* & 109)

206 - KL Rahul vs MI in 2022 (103* & 103*)

202 - Sanju Samson vs DC in 2026 (115* & 87*)

196 - Chris Gayle vs PWI in 2013 (175* & 21)

193 - KL Rahul vs RCB in 2020 (132* & 61*)

Also Read: