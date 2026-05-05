Ravi Shastri analyses reason behind Jasprit Bumrah's poor show in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has clinched just three wickets in the 10 matches he played in the IPL 2026. He has struggled to live up to the potential and that played a vital role in Mumbai’s poor show in the ongoing season. Meanwhile, decoding the reason behind Bumrah’s struggle, former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri analysed that the workload could be a major factor.

He highlighted that Bumrah had a busy 12 months, during which India won the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. Shastri noted that the cricketer could be mentally tired and that might have impacted his performance. He also highlighted that India have a packed schedule and Mumbai should look after him.

"Bumrah has entered this IPL off the back of a heavy workload with the Indian team over the last 12 months. His struggles are not just physical. Mental fatigue is a big reason. Mumbai Indians need to look after him. Over the next two years, there is a packed schedule, multiple Test series and the 50-over World Cup are coming up. So, his fitness and workload will have to be managed very carefully,” Shastri said in JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary’.

Can Mumbai still qualify for playoffs?

Despite winning the previous encounter against Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai are currently in a very poor position in terms of qualifying for the playoffs. They have won only three matches in 10 games and are currently ninth on the points table. For them to qualify, the Hardik Pandya-led side needs to win all their remaining games and hope that the other teams expect Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to lose all their games, or win just one when it comes to Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Even so, Mumbai can be knocked out. Thus, qualifying for the playoffs is practically impossible for the side, but then again, mathematically possible.

Mumbai will play RCB in their next clash in the IPL 2026 in Raipur. Fans can catch the action live on JioStar and Star Sports network.

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