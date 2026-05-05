Jannik Sinner looks to break Novak Djokovic's all-time record as World No.1 returns to home Italian Open

New Delhi:

Italian World No.1 Jannik Sinner has been on a red-hot winning streak at the ATP Masters 1000 after clinching his fifth straight title at the Madrid Open on May 3. The 24-year-old defeated Alexander Zverev in the final in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, to become the first man in history to clinch five straight ATP 1000 events.

He is now back to his home turf at the Italian Open, where he will look to put his best foot forward once again in what is a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Roland Garros. The Rome event, another ATP 1000 one, kicked off on May 4 with the qualifiers; however, the first round will begin on May 6. Sinner has a major Novak Djokovic record in his sights as he returns to the court on May 8 for a clash against either of Alex Michelsen or Sebastian Ofner.

Sinner eyes most consecutive wins at ATP 1000

The Italian World No.1 is not far from breaking an all-time major Djokovic record for the longest winning streak at Masters 1000. He has won 28 matches in a row, a streak which began with the 2025 Paris Masters second round and is active as of now. There are only three instances of longer streaks than Sinner's 28 at the Masters 1000 with Djokovic holding two of those at 31 and 30, while Roger Federer tallied 29 straight wins.

Sinner strong contender at Rome

Sinner is a strong contender to win at Rome, considering Carlos Alcaraz is out due to a wrist injury. As per the draws, he is set to face an early test against Jakub Mensik. There is American Frances Tiafoe also in his leg, while Arthur Fils can also pose some challenge. Last year, Sinner lost the Rome final to Alcaraz in his comeback tournament after a three-month doping ban.

Now it doesn't seem like there's anyone to stop him from becoming the first Italian man to raise the trophy at the Foro Italico since Adriano Panatta 50 years ago. The same goes for the French Open, which is the only Grand Slam title that Sinner hasn't won.

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