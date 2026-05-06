Ambati Rayudu named Hyderabad Cricket Association's new director of cricket operations

New Delhi:

In a major development for the HCA (Hyderabad Cricket Association), the board has named former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu as its new director of cricket operations. The decision was made by the apex council of the HCA, as they stated that Rayudu will be overseeing cricketing activities, development programmes, and operational efficiency within the HCA.

Releasing a statement, the HCA mentioned how Rayudu’s vast experience on and off the field will help the board move forward and inspire the next generation of Hyderabad’s cricketers. Rayudu also weighed in on his appointment, stating that he will be working towards making Hyderabad a powerhouse of Indian domestic cricket.

"His vast experience as an international cricketer is expected to bring professional insight and inspire the next generation of Hyderabad cricketers," the HCA said in a statement.

"I'm a firm believer that cricket should be separated from administration and all other administrative matters. Cricket should be run with players in mind. So, it is my job to look after players' welfare and to make Hyderabad what it truly deserves to be - a powerhouse of Indian domestic cricket, one that produces a number of international cricketers," Rayudu was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

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Rayudu points out his priorities with his appointment

It is worth noting that Rayudu’s appointment was made official at a media conference where the former India cricketer was present with HCA president Amarnath and secretary M Jeevan Reddy. With his appointment, Rayudu promised corruption-free cricket and working towards a no-tolerance policy for corruption.

"My first priorities after joining here are corruption-free cricket and zero tolerance towards corruption. Our first and most fundamental commitment is to make cricket corruption-free. No exceptions - anyone found guilty will be reported to the ACSU and the BCCI and will be blacklisted. Be it a player, a parent, a selector or an umpire - each and every one. This committee will ensure that selectors are also free from corruption,” Rayudu said.

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