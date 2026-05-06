Punjab Kings, PCA mourn demise of former player Amanpreet Singh Gill

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings and Punjab Cricket Association mourned the demise of former player Amanpreet Singh Gill, who passed away early morning on Wednesday, May 6. The IPL franchise posted an Instagram story for Amanpreet, who was part of the team in the early days.

The PCA also shared an X post to pay their tribute to the former cricketer Gill, who has played First Class cricket and also served as a member of the Senior Selection Committee, Punjab. "Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee, Punjab," PCA wrote in a post with a picture to mourn the passing away of the former cricketer.

"He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams including India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab and Punjab. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones.

"May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family in this difficult time. Cremation will take place today at 4:00 PM at Manimajra Cremation Ground, Chandigarh," it added.

PBKS mourn demise of

Meanwhile, the PBKS also posted a story on Instagram to condole the demise. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Amanpreet Singh Shergill, who proudly represented Punjab and was a part of the Punjab Kings family. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity.

REST IN PEACE," PBKS wrote in their Instagram story with the picture of Amanpreet.

Who was Amanpreet?

Amanpreet Singh Gill was a right-arm medium-fast bowler who has played for Punjab in FC cricket, for the India U19 side and was also part of the Punjab Kings in the early days of the IPL. He was born on 16th September 1989. Amanpreet has also served as a member of the senior selection committee of Punjab for 2019-20, 2020-21, 2022-23 and 2024-25, the PCA stated.

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