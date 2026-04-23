UP ATS arrests two operatives linked to Pakistani gangster, ISI-backed terror plot

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two individuals who were allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist activities in India at the behest of Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and the intelligence agency ISI, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Tushar Chauhan alias Hizbullah Ali Khan, a resident of Meerut, and Sameer Khan from Delhi, on April 23, 2026, from Noida. A pistol, five live cartridges, and a knife were recovered from their possession.

Indian youth targeted via social media

According to the ATS, intelligence inputs indicated that Pakistani gangsters, acting on instructions from the ISI, were attempting to destabilise India’s internal security by collaborating with terror outfits and radicalising Indian youth. Collaborating with various terrorist organisations and criminal gangs, these individuals were actively working to recruit Indian youth via Instagram and other social media platforms, aiming to establish "sleeper cells" and incite them to carry out acts of terrorism.

Investigations revealed that Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, along with associates such as Abid Jatt and radical elements including Pakistan-based YouTubers, were targeting Indian youth. They allegedly lured them with money, and they were hatching plots to disrupt India's internal peace and communal harmony. Furthermore, these individuals were inciting young Indians to conduct reconnaissance of sensitive locations in preparation for terrorist attacks directed by their handlers, and were encouraging them to assassinate certain ex-Muslims and other individuals using sophisticated weaponry.

Influenced by this nefarious conspiracy, Tushar and Sameer established direct contact with Pakistani gangsters such as Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jat. They were actively plotting to execute a major destructive act.

Tushar was in contact with Shahzad Bhatti

During preliminary interrogation, Tushar revealed that he was radicalised through social media and came into direct contact with Shahzad Bhatti via Instagram, and these interactions later evolved into voice, video, and PTT (Push-to-Talk) communications. To influence and establish a connection with Shahzad Bhatti, he created an Instagram account under the name "Shahzad Bhatti."

However, his account was blocked, and he created another Instagram ID using Shahzad Bhatti's name. Through this new ID, he managed to obtain Bhatti's mobile number and began communicating with him via voice and video calls.

Tushar revealed he was allegedly instructed to carry out targeted killings and grenade attacks, with promises of Rs 50,000 upfront and Rs 2.5 lakh after completing the task. He was also assured assistance in obtaining a passport and being sent to Pakistan via Dubai.

Officials said ISI-linked handlers, identified as Major Hamid, Major Iqbal, and Major Anwar, were also involved in assigning targets and facilitating funds and weapons, some of which have been recovered.

Sameer Khan was tasked with recruiting

Sameer Khan was also in contact with Bhatti through encrypted channels and was reportedly tasked with spreading propaganda, including writing "TTH (Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan)" slogans on walls and recruiting others.

Tushar had connected with Sameer via Instagram. Subsequently, the duo allegedly conducted reconnaissance of targets and issued threats to individuals under instructions from their handlers, sometimes during conference calls involving Pakistani operatives.

Based on the evidence gathered, an FIR has been registered at ATS police station in Lucknow under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Both accused have been produced before the court, and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network.

The ATS said it will seek police custody remand to uncover more details about the larger conspiracy and associated operatives.

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