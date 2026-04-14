Shady WhatsApp groups, provocative texts and Pak links: What led to violence in Noida labour protest

Noida:

A wave of unrest in industrial areas of Noida has triggered a strong police response after labour protests spiraled into widespread violence, vandalism and arson across multiple locations. Authorities have registered seven FIRs and initiated action against individuals accused of spreading rumours and inciting unrest.

According to investigators, what began as a demonstration over labour grievances quickly escalated into coordinated violent outbreaks at more than 80 locations. In at least four to five areas, incidents of arson were reported, causing significant damage to private and industrial property.

How unrest got fuelled

One of the most startling revelations from the ongoing investigation is the alleged use of WhatsApp groups to mobilise and radicalise participants. Police sources claim that protestors were added overnight to multiple groups using QR codes, many of which were reportedly created under different names, including groups linked to so-called “labour movements” and union-style identities.

Within these digital networks, provocative and inflammatory messages were circulated, allegedly encouraging participants to intensify the protests and escalate confrontations.

Digital forensic examination of the arrested suspects’ mobile phones has reportedly uncovered evidence supporting the coordinated messaging strategy. Authorities believe these online communications played a key role in rapidly organising large crowds and amplifying tensions on the ground.

CCTV clips of violence surface

On the day of the violence, CCTV footage from an industrial unit surfaced, showing groups of individuals forcibly breaking open factory gates and entering premises. The footage further shows the attackers carrying sticks and rods, and deliberately destroying surveillance cameras shortly after entering, apparently to avoid identification.

Separately, violent clashes were also reported outside Sector 63 police station, where large groups of protestors allegedly pelted stones at the facility. The situation escalated until additional police forces arrived and dispersed the crowd using crowd-control measures, including tear gas and baton charges. Personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were also deployed to restore order in sensitive areas.

Pak angle under scanner

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar has said that the recent violence during workers’ protests in Noida was not spontaneous. He described the incident as a “well-planned conspiracy” and suggested that it may have been deliberately organised. He said probe agencies are looking into a possible link with Pakistan.

"The incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development and law and order of the state. In recent days, four suspected terrorists have been arrested from Meerut and Noida, whose links were connected to handlers based in Pakistan. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are seriously investigating the entire matter," he said.

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