Noida workers' protest: Wage hike, weekly offs discussed in UP panel meet; more rounds of talks ahead

New Delhi:

Noida on Monday witnessed large-scale protests by industrial workers, mainly over low wages and poor working conditions. The unrest began in industrial areas like Phase-2 and Sector 63, where thousands of workers from multiple factories have been demonstrating for the past few days. What started as a peaceful protest over salary and overtime issues soon escalated, with violence reported in several areas, leading to damage of property and major disruption for the public.

The core issue is the gap between workers’ salaries and rising living costs. Most workers say they earn between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 a month, which they claim is not enough to sustain basic needs.

Workers present key demands before committee

Amid the unrest, a high-level committee set up by the Uttar Pradesh government on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with worker representatives in Greater Noida. In the meeting, workers clearly put forward their main demands, an increase in wages to Rs 18,000–Rs 20,000, a guaranteed weekly day off, and better overall working conditions.

Workers told the panel that the issue is not just about money. They raised concerns about long working hours, lack of weekly offs, and improper overtime payments. Many workers said they are not paid double for overtime, which they believe should be strictly implemented.

They also spoke about the need for respectful treatment at workplaces, saying the fight is about dignity as well as fair pay.

Committe assures dialogue and further talks

Officials said the meeting is part of a larger effort to hear all sides, including workers, companies, and labour unions. The committee includes senior government officials and industry representatives. Authorities assured that discussions will continue and that workers’ concerns will be considered seriously.

More rounds of talks are expected, and key decisions especially on wage hikes will be taken soon.

Violence erupts during protests

While talks were ongoing, the situation on the ground turned tense. Protests became violent in several areas, with reports of stone-pelting, vandalism in over 50 factories, and damage to more than 150 vehicles. Some vehicles were also set on fire.

Police had to step in with lathi charge and tear gas to control the crowd. The unrest caused heavy traffic jams and roadblocks, affecting daily life across Noida. The administration has taken the situation seriously and ordered a detailed investigation. Around 300 people have reportedly been detained, and action is being taken against those spreading rumours online.

The government has appealed to workers to remain peaceful and return to work, assuring them that their demands are being addressed through proper dialogue.