Ceasefire clock ticks: US considers fresh talks with Iran after Islamabad stalemate

Washington:

The United States is weighing the option of holding another face-to-face meeting with Iranian officials as the current ceasefire approaches its deadline, according to a CNN report. However, no final decision has been made so far.

Officials are said to be exploring possible dates and venues for the meeting. These plans depend largely on how ongoing discussions with Iran and regional mediators develop over the next few days. Sources described the situation as still being in its early stages.

"We need to be prepared to stand something up quickly should things head in that direction," a source said, quoted by CNN.

Earlier negotiations reached a key point during a long meeting held in Islamabad on April 11. The talks followed weeks of diplomatic efforts involving senior US representatives and intermediaries from countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Oman.

A regional source indicated that another round of discussions could still take place. Turkey is reportedly playing an active role in trying to reduce tensions and bring both sides closer to an agreement.

Before Islamabad was selected, several cities such as Geneva, Vienna and Istanbul had been considered as possible venues. According to sources, Geneva and Islamabad are once again being discussed as options for future talks.

People familiar with the process said the US administration remains cautiously hopeful about achieving a diplomatic breakthrough. If progress continues, both sides may even agree to extend the ceasefire to allow more time for negotiations.

Meanwhile, dialogue between Washington and Tehran is still ongoing. A US official confirmed that efforts to reach an agreement are continuing.

"There is continued engagement between the US and Iran and forward motion on trying to get an agreement," the official said, quoted by CNN.

US-Iran talks in Islamabad

Pakistan-mediated negotiations between the United States and Iran, intended to establish a ceasefire in the Middle East, concluded without any significant progress. Speaking at a press briefing in Islamabad, US Vice President JD Vance stated that despite nearly 21 hours of discussions, the two sides were unable to finalise an agreement.