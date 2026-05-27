Rebellion brews in Karnataka Congress as Siddaramaiah camp MLAs mobilise amid resignation talks

Bengaluru:

Tensions appeared to simmer within Karnataka’s political circles on Tuesday as senior ministers and loyal legislators reportedly gathered at the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to not tender his resignation and take a more assertive public stance over the ongoing developments.

As per sources, several ministers and MLAs reportedly pressed for a coordinated show of strength within the legislature party, including the collection of signatures from MLAs and the submission of a formal letter to the party high command affirming continued support for Siddaramaiah’s leadership.

MLAs, ministers ask Siddaramaiah to collect signatures

Some leaders also suggested that when party observers and senior high command representatives arrive, lawmakers should openly and vocally reaffirm their backing of the Chief Minister, projecting unity and consolidating his position within the party structure.

In response to the proposals, Siddaramaiah reportedly remained largely non-committal throughout the discussions. Sources further claim that he told those gathered that he would respond to their requests the following day, without offering immediate clarity on his position.

The developments come against the backdrop of growing speculation that Siddaramaiah may tender his resignation as Chief Minister, with reports suggesting he has sought an appointment with the Governor.

Congress’ high-level meeting in Delhi

According to sources, the party’s central leadership on Tuesday asked Siddaramaiah to communicate his decision on stepping down from the post to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. During the high-level meeting held in Delhi, Siddaramaiah was reportedly offered a seat in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, it was also suggested by senior leader Rahul Gandhi that he may consider moving to the Upper House of Parliament.

However, Siddaramaiah is said to have informed the leadership that he is not keen on shifting to national politics at this stage. He has reportedly asked for more time to think over the proposal before making a final decision.

With the Rajya Sabha elections set for June 8, political circles are now watching closely. Sources indicate that a resignation from the current position could come as early as Thursday, depending on the final decision. Meanwhile, recent political activity in Karnataka has fuelled speculation, especially after a six-hour meeting of the Congress.

The party, however, maintained that its internal discussions were focused on the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, has urged the media to not speculate over the issue.

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