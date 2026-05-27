SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Score LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad to bowl first, all eyes on Sooryavanshi

Chandigarh:

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals. The skipper confirmed that the team made one change to the playing XI, as Praful Hinge returned to the scheme of things. For Rajasthan, Ravindra Jadeja returned as well. However, he and Riyan Parag could be playing with injuries.

Notably, the Pat Cummins-led side looked unstable early in the tournament after they managed just one win from their opening four matches. Their bowling attack struggled badly, the batting lacked support beyond the top order and the absence of their regular captain added to the uncertainty. A commanding win over Rajasthan changed the mood entirely, sparking a run of five successive victories that transformed their season.

Rajasthan, in the meantime, enjoyed a blistering start with four consecutive wins before their form dipped sharply. That slide began against Hyderabad and later forced them into must-win situations to secure a playoff spot. The Royals now head into the Eliminator after negotiating high-pressure contests, something Hyderabad have largely avoided in recent weeks.

The contest could be shaped heavily by powerplay batting. Rajasthan have scored at 11.5 runs per over in the first six overs this season, the best among all teams. Hyderabad sit immediately behind at 11.02. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains a major threat after his explosive century against SRH earlier in the season, though it came in a losing cause.

In short, the match could very well be a tough fight between two batting giants. After all, it’s Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag against Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. Pat Cummins vs Jofra Archer will be one to watch out for as well.