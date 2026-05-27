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  4. SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Score LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad to bowl first, all eyes on Sooryavanshi
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SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Score LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad to bowl first, all eyes on Sooryavanshi

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator in New Chandigarh. The Pat Cummins-led side made one change as Praful Hinge comes back and so did Ravindra Jadeja for Rajasthan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Image Source : BCCI, edited by India TV
Chandigarh:

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals. The skipper confirmed that the team made one change to the playing XI, as Praful Hinge returned to the scheme of things. For Rajasthan, Ravindra Jadeja returned as well. However, he and Riyan Parag could be playing with injuries.  

Notably, the Pat Cummins-led side looked unstable early in the tournament after they managed just one win from their opening four matches. Their bowling attack struggled badly, the batting lacked support beyond the top order and the absence of their regular captain added to the uncertainty. A commanding win over Rajasthan changed the mood entirely, sparking a run of five successive victories that transformed their season.

Rajasthan, in the meantime, enjoyed a blistering start with four consecutive wins before their form dipped sharply. That slide began against Hyderabad and later forced them into must-win situations to secure a playoff spot. The Royals now head into the Eliminator after negotiating high-pressure contests, something Hyderabad have largely avoided in recent weeks.

The contest could be shaped heavily by powerplay batting. Rajasthan have scored at 11.5 runs per over in the first six overs this season, the best among all teams. Hyderabad sit immediately behind at 11.02. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains a major threat after his explosive century against SRH earlier in the season, though it came in a losing cause.

In short, the match could very well be a tough fight between two batting giants. After all, it’s Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag against Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. Pat Cummins vs Jofra Archer will be one to watch out for as well.

 

Live updates :SRH vs RR Eliminator Score LIVE Updates

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  • 7:15 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs:

    Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

  • 7:15 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sunrisers Hyderabad - Impact Subs

    Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel

  • 7:09 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Riyan Parag say after the toss?

    "We also would have bowled first as its a good chasing ground. this has been a good ground, as we have chased and defended. I am fit to play. Even now we have no other options than to win, I am happy with the team performance if we play to our potential. Jaddu comes back in the XI, Dubey is the impact player," Parag said. 

  • 7:08 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Pat Cummins say after the toss?

    "We will bowl first.I think we have played some good cricket of late, we will try to keep our bowling simple and let them play to their strengths. Hinge comes back in. I think we are not bothered about the pressure, its a good chasing ground," Cummins said. 

  • 7:08 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rajasthan Royals Playing XI:

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

  • 7:07 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI

    Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

  • 7:07 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Jadeja returns!

    Riyan Parag has confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja has returned to the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

  • 7:02 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    One change for Hyderabad!

    Captain Pat Cummins revealed that they have made just one change to the playing XI, as Praful Hinge comes back. He claimed four wickets against Rajasthan in his IPL debut. 

  • 7:01 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    It's toss time!

    Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first.

  • 6:56 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss just few minutes away

    Well, the toss is only four minutes away now. Both captains would certainly want to bowl first as batting gets relatively easier as the game progresses. The dew factor can also play a part. 

  • 6:51 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The Ishan Kishan factor!

    Ishan Kishan played two matches against Rajasthan Royals this season and in the first game, he smacked 74 and added another 91 in the second game against RR. He has been a force to reckon with for Hyderabad and the keeper-batter can once again prove to be dangerous in the Eliminator. 

  • 6:46 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pitch Report:

    Let's just start with the dimension, because there is a bias; on my right is the longest side, 69 (meters). On my left is 63, straight down is 74. For the pitch, I've got Aaron Finch here, who is itching to put his pads on. When you first looked at this wicket, it is absolutely flat. This is a beautiful wicket. I think anybody in the world would love to put their pads on and come out and attack from here. But what I'm thinking about is, two world-class fast bowlers, you've got Jofra Archer, you've got Pat Cummins in either side, can they get anything out of this wicket? I think that there's enough here, with the brand-new ball, that there's a couple of little bare patches. Maybe they can get some balls to skid. Maybe they can get some balls to seam. But that will not last very long. Fair enough, now talk about the toss. This is a chasing venue. But then, knockout game, what do you think? You win the toss on a good batting surface, bat first, is that an option as well? I don't think it is. Just based on how good this surface looks, I don't think it will change one bit over the 40 overs of the match. So, 201 is the average winning score here. I think you need to get a lot more than that if you bat first, because chasing later on, that'll be the way to go. Well, you've heard him, chasing is the way to go," analysed Deep Dasgupta and Aaron Finch. 

  • 6:36 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hyderabad edge H2H battle

    Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals met twice in IPL 2026 and in both occasions, the Pat Cummins-led side had the last laugh. They won the first game by five wickets and the second by 57 runs. 

  • 6:03 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sooryavanshi eyes major record

    15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now needs only seven sixes to break Chris Gayle's longstanding record of most sixes by a cricketer in a single edition of the IPL. The Bihar-born currently has 53 maximums to his name in the cash-rich league this season. 

  • 6:00 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Punjab Kings Probable XII

    Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel/Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

  • 5:54 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rajasthan Royals Probable XII

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag ( c ), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja/Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

  • 5:48 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Is Riyan Parag fit?

    Rajasthan Royals captain RIyan Parag played the last league game against Lucknow Super Giants, but he isn't entirely fit as well. The all-rounder is nursing a hamstring injury. However, he is likely to play the blockbuster clash against Hyderabad. 

  • 5:44 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Form guide:

    Rajasthan Royals - Win, Win, Loss, Loss, Loss
    Sunrisers Hyderabad - Win, Win, Loss, Win, Loss

    Rajasthan Royals have won only two in the last five games, while Sunrisers hold the lead with three wins. Both teams have won their last two games. 

  • 5:38 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What's the update on Ravindra Jadeja?

    Well, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja isn't 100% fit at the moment. It is possible that the India all-rounder sits out for the Eliminator clash. In case the team management believes that Jadeja can play through the injury, he will be included. Otherwise, Sandeep Sharma or Ravi Bishnoi can play instead. 

  • 5:33 PM (IST)May 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Good evening from Mullanpur!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Eliminator clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. The winner of the match will play Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. The losing team, in the meantime, will end their IPL 2026 campaign tonight. 

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