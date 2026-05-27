Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay meets PM Modi during his first Delhi visit after taking office

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Joseph Vijay on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth. This was his first meeting with PM Modi after assuming office earlier this month. During the discussions, the CM Vijay thanked PM Modi for the efforts made to bring back the Anaimangalam copper plates to India. These historic artefacts were recovered during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the Netherlands.

He also raised serious concern over repeated incidents involving Tamil Nadu fishermen in the sea near Sri Lanka. He informed PM Modi that there have been 12 arrest incidents in 2026 so far. He added that 58 fishermen are currently held in Sri Lankan custody, while 266 fishing boats have been seized. He urged the Prime Minister to take up the matter with the Government of Sri Lanka and press for the immediate release of the detained fishermen and their boats.

On Tuesday, CM Vijay wrote a letter to PM Modi, requesting that the Centre stop the Karnataka government from proceeding with the construction of the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river.

Vijay also visited the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, where he was given a ceremonial guard of honour. The visit marks his first major outreach at the national level after taking charge as Chief Minister.

Vijay likely to meet key leaders across political spectrum

As part of his schedule in Delhi, Vijay is expected to hold meetings with several senior leaders. These include Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He is also set to meet key Opposition leaders at 10 Janpath, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge. A poster displaying Rahul Gandhi and Vijay was reportedly seen outside the residence ahead of the meeting.

In addition, leaders from Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) are expected to meet the Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu House as a courtesy call during his stay in Delhi.

Vijay recently became Chief Minister after winning a trust vote in the state assembly on May 13. His party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the largest in the election with 108 seats.

During the trust vote, he secured 144 votes in favour. The TVK and its allies together had 119 MLAs, while 22 voted against and five abstained. An expelled Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) MLA, Kamaraj, also supported the government. In a surprise development, 25 MLAs from the AIADMK reportedly broke ranks and voted in favour of Vijay.

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