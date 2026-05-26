Vijay writes to PM Modi over Mekedatu Dam construction: What is this dispute between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka?

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the Centre to stop Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project, bringing the long-running Cauvery river dispute back into the spotlight. In his letter, Vijay urged the Union government to reject Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the dam and said the project goes against earlier Supreme Court orders related to Cauvery river water sharing. Coming down heavily on the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Tamil Nadu government questioned why Karnataka's proposal was still being entertained despite strong objections from Tamil Nadu.

The issue has quickly turned into one of the first major political challenges for Vijay after becoming Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

"Under this circumstance, I request you to instruct the concerned officers in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, as well in the Central Water Commission (CWC) to reject the DPR of Mekedatu project proposal, as it is in contravention to the Final Award of CWDT dated February 5, 2007, and the Judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and also advise the Government of Karnataka not to take up any new project without getting the concurrence of co-basin States and not to violate the Judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in totality," Vijay said.

What is the Mekedatu project?

The Mekedatu project is a proposed dam and reservoir planned by the Karnataka government across the Cauvery river near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. Karnataka says the project is mainly meant to store water for drinking purposes, especially for Bengaluru and nearby areas, and also to generate electricity.

But Tamil Nadu fears that if Karnataka stores more water upstream, it could reduce the flow of Cauvery water reaching Tamil Nadu, especially during crucial farming seasons.

Why is Tamil Nadu opposing it?

Tamil Nadu depends heavily on Cauvery river water for irrigation, particularly in the delta districts where lakhs of farmers rely on the river for agriculture. The state believes a new dam at Mekedatu could affect water supply to farmers and also impact drinking water needs in several districts.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Vijay said the project violates the Supreme Court judgment and the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award, which already decided how river water should be shared between the states. Tamil Nadu leaders fear that allowing another reservoir could give Karnataka more control over the river flow.

"You may be well aware that a solution to the sensitive Cauvery water dispute was obtained after a long legal battle, lasting about three decades, and the Judgment dated February 16, 2018, is under implementation. Mekedatu Project is not in the list of projects permitted by the Tribunal, which has been affirmed by the above-mentioned Judgment. There is no scope for additional utilization or for creating a new huge storage reservoir, since the Cauvery basin is found to be a deficit basin and the available water at 50 per cent dependability has already been allocated to the party States. Therefore, planning any new project across Cauvery or its tributaries, other than those specifically permitted by the Tribunal in its Final Award as affirmed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in its Judgment, would tantamount to interfering with the said Judgment," Vijay said in his letter.

What triggered the fresh political fight?

The latest controversy began after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that Karnataka would soon submit the revised project report to the Centre and move ahead with the project after receiving approval. He also said a “bhumi puja” for the project would be held once clearance is granted. His remarks immediately triggered strong reactions in Tamil Nadu across party lines.

"The development has created widespread anxiety among farmers in Tamil Nadu who depend on the Cauvery waters for agriculture and livelihood," the actor-turned-politician said.

Why is this issue so sensitive?

The Cauvery river dispute is one of the most sensitive issues in South India. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry have argued for decades over how Cauvery water should be shared. At different times, the dispute has led to protests, political clashes and even violence between the two states.

For Tamil Nadu, the concern is mainly about protecting farmers and ensuring enough water reaches the delta regions. For Karnataka, the argument is about meeting growing drinking water needs and managing water resources within the state.

Opposition parties also pressure Vijay

The Mekedatu issue has also become a political test for Vijay inside Tamil Nadu. Opposition leaders questioned whether the new Chief Minister would take a strong stand against Karnataka because both governments have political connections with the Congress party.

Leaders from parties including the AIADMK, PMK and DMK demanded that Tamil Nadu firmly oppose the project and protect the state’s water rights. Edappadi K Palaniswami warned that if the dam is built, Tamil Nadu’s delta districts could face severe water shortages.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also claimed the project could affect irrigation and drinking water supply for crores of people in Tamil Nadu.