Over Rs 70 lakh cash recovered, foreign currency also seized as probe widens in Ram Mandir donation theft case

New Delhi:

The investigation into the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has led to a significant cash recovery. Police have so far seized a total of Rs 70,025,000 from the residences of the accused. Among the major recoveries, Rs 20 lakh was found from the house of Avinash Shukla, while Rs 18 lakh was recovered from Karunesh Pandey. Another Rs 16 lakh was seized from Anukalp Mishra’s residence. Investigators have also recovered Rs 20 lakh, along with 3,609 notes of Rs 500 denomination and 1,121 US dollars from Avinash Shukla’s home.

Officials said the recoveries are part of a widening probe into suspected embezzlement of donation money collected at the temple.

SIT probe triggered after allegations of irregularities

The controversy began after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to look into allegations of misuse of donation funds. Based on the SIT’s preliminary findings, an FIR was registered on June 25, leading to a full-scale police investigation.

Following this, police arrested eight individuals in the case. The accused have been identified as Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Ramashankar Yadav, also known as Tinnu Yadav.

All the accused have been sent to judicial custody, with the court remanding them till July 13.

Foreign currency and large cash holdings under scanner

Investigators have also found foreign currency during the raids, raising further suspicion about the scale of alleged irregularities. Sources said that nearly ₹80 lakh in total cash, including foreign currency, has been recovered so far from six of the eight accused.

Officials believe the money may be linked to the alleged misappropriation of donations collected at the Ram Temple’s cash-counting units.

Police carried out raids at the residences of all eight accused as part of the investigation. During the operation, some houses were found locked, with family members reportedly absent at the time of the search.

Authorities also questioned relatives of the accused to gather details about assets, bank accounts, jewellery, and investments. However, police sources said cooperation from some families was limited during the searches.

A revenue official (Lekhpal) accompanied the police teams to ensure transparency during the raids. Investigators are now focusing on tracing the complete money trail to understand how the alleged funds were collected, distributed, and stored. Police are also examining the roles of individuals linked to the temple’s donation management system.

Sources said questioning of key figures and analysis of financial records are ongoing, and more arrests cannot be ruled out as the investigation progresses. The SIT is expected to continue its work in the coming weeks and submit a detailed report to the government after completing its findings.

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