Minister's 'not in our hands' remark spark row after Mumbai schoolboy death as rain fury exposes safety risks

Mumbai:

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat on Wednesday sparked a political controversy after saying that the falling of trees and lightning strikes are beyond human control, a remark that came a day after an 11-year-old student was killed when a tree collapsed on a school bus in Mumbai.

Facing criticism over his comments, the Shiv Sena leader on Wednesday sought to clarify his statement, saying he had been misquoted and insisting that the civic authorities should have ensured proper tree trimming and maintenance before the onset of the monsoon to prevent such incidents.

11-year-old Vihan Srivastava was killed and four other children, including a four-year-old girl, were injured after a large peepal tree fell on their school bus in Chembur at around 3 pm on Tuesday. The bus, carrying 13 students of Universal High School, was on its way to drop the children home.

Tree falling not in our hands: Sanjay Shirsat

Reacting to the incident on Tuesday, Shirsat had said, "How was one to know that the tree was going to fall?"

"Falling of a tree or lightning is not in our hands. Maybe there were heavy winds," he had added. His remarks drew sharp criticism from the opposition Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

Opposition targets government

Congress leader Nana Patole said the minister's comments reflected "the level of arrogance" within the state government.

"The monsoon preparedness was only on paper. There was nothing on the ground," Patole alleged.

NCP (SP) leader Clyde Crasto termed Shirsat's remarks "shameful" and "insensitive", arguing that the death of a child could not be dismissed as a natural occurrence. He said proper tree audits and maintenance should have been carried out before the monsoon to prevent such tragedies.

Responding to the criticism on Wednesday, Shirsat maintained that his remarks had been taken out of context.

"This was a very unfortunate incident. I had said that even though the falling of trees is natural, civic authorities should take due precautions. Trees that are likely to collapse should be removed before the onset of the monsoon," he told reporters.

Mumbai battered by monsoon rains, safety risks exposed

Heavy rains continued to lash Thane, Palghar and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Wednesday, triggering widespread flooding in several low-lying areas. Stormwater drains overflowed at multiple locations, leaving commuters and residents stranded as waterlogging disrupted normal life across the region.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. In view of the weather conditions, the Palghar district administration has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday. Officials have also warned that Thane district is likely to receive very heavy rainfall over the next three days.

Amid the relentless downpour, a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Walkeshwar area on Malabar Hill, killing a 65-year-old man. The incident has once again raised concerns over the city's infrastructure and preparedness during the monsoon season.

In another incident on Wednesday afternoon, a large tree fell on a tempo travelling through Mumbai's Ghatkopar area amid heavy rain. While there was no immediate report of casualties, the incident added to growing concerns over the danger posed by weakened trees during the monsoon.

The BMC has maintained that it carried out the identification and pruning of hazardous trees across the city before the onset of the monsoon and has released data in support of its claim.

However, a series of recent incidents involving falling trees and structural collapses has raised fresh questions over the effectiveness of these measures, with many residents expressing concern that dangerous trees continue to pose a serious risk during the rainy season.

With inputs from Saket Rai

Also read: BMC suspends garden department official after tree falls on school van in Chembur incident killing 1