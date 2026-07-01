Choreographer Bosco Martis gets discharged from hospital, offers 'prayers of gratitude' first thing at church

New Delhi:

Bollywood choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis has been discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly spending nearly a week under medical observation following chest congestion and discomfort. Following his hospital discharge, he visited a church in Bandra before heading home, where he offered prayers of gratitude and expressed thanks for the support he received during his recent health concern.

Before returning home, the National Award-winning choreographer visited the Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra to offer prayers. Posting a picture from the church on Instagram, Bosco on Wednesday expressed his gratitude and reassured fans about his health.

Choreographer Bosco Martis gets discharged from hospital

Along with a picture of himself from the church, choreographer Bosco Martis wrote, "Just couldn’t head home before visiting Mother and offer a prayer of gratitude. Happy to share that I’m discharged, doing well, and recovering. Thank you to my family, friends, my fans and everyone who kept me in their prayers and reached out with so much love. God bless (sic)." Take a look below:

Social media users, fans and industry colleagues have reacted to the post with heartfelt wishes. One user wrote, "Good to c that u r fine Sir Take rest God bless (sic)." Another added, "Speedy recovery." Actor Rahul Dev commented, "Stay blessed my brother." Whereas Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao wrote, "God bless you dear (sic)."

Reportedly, Bosco was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on June 27 due to some uneasiness in his chest. It appears that he first went to visit a doctor for a checkup, who advised him to get himself admitted in order to conduct an in-depth medical examination.

About Bosco Martis and his famous work

For the unversed, Bosco Leslie Martis is a renowned personality in Bollywood. In his career spanning over two decades, he has choreographed some of the most memorable dance numbers. He is a part of Bosco–Caesar, alongside his creative partner Caesar Gonsalves. The duo has choreographed over 700 songs and worked on over 75 movies.

His famous songs choreographed by Bosco–Caesar include Tauba Tauba, Senorita, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Tumhi Ho Bandhu, and others.

He recently collaborated with Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu for their upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The period drama is set to release on April 7, 2027. Earlier in April 2026, several pictures of the choreographer with Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu surfaced online.

Also Read: National Award-winning choreographer Bosco Martis hospitalised in Mumbai after chest discomfort