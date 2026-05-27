Ebola alert in Gujarat: Man arriving from Congo quarantined in Ahmedabad, sample sent for testing

Vadodara:

A 37-year-old man who came to Gujarat from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa has been quarantined in Vadodara over a suspected case of the life-threatening Ebola disease, making it the first such case in the state.

Health authorities have stepped up precautionary measures across the state after the suspected case came to light. The man, a banker, was admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Wednesday and placed under quarantine after showing symptoms associated with the virus.

Ebola-like symptoms, quarantined in Ahmedabad

According to health department sources, the man had travelled from Congo to Mumbai before arriving at Vadodara airport. During his stay in Vadodara, he reportedly developed Ebola-like symptoms, particularly high fever. Following the detection of the suspected symptoms, he was immediately shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for further examination and isolation.

The patient has been admitted to a specially designated Ebola ward at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he is being kept under continuous observation in isolation.

Health department officials said the patient’s initial test result came back negative. However, further tests will be conducted, and he will only be discharged after all reports are confirmed negative.

Authorities said all necessary precautionary measures have been put in place, and the patient is being closely monitored by medical teams. A dedicated Ebola ward has been set up at the hospital to ensure strict isolation and monitoring protocols.

The suspected case, believed to be the first of its kind reported in Gujarat, has put the state health machinery on alert. Officials said the patient will remain under observation until all medical evaluations and tests are completed.

Woman tests negative for Ebola in Bengaluru

A 28-year-old woman from Uganda, who was suspected of showing symptoms of the Ebola virus, has tested negative, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the woman had recently arrived from an Ebola-affected region and was shifted from a hotel to the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday after she developed mild symptoms, including body aches.

Her blood samples were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing. During the observation period, she was kept in isolation at the hospital, though officials said she remained in stable condition.

“The suspected Ebola case reported in the state has tested negative following laboratory examination. Health authorities have confirmed that the individual is not infected with the Ebola virus,” Rao said in a post on X.

He added that all necessary medical protocols and precautionary measures were followed in accordance with public health guidelines.

Ebola outbreak

The development comes amid heightened global concern over the ongoing Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 17 declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

In response to the outbreak, the Karnataka Health Department had earlier advised people returning from affected African countries to undergo health check-ups and self-monitor for symptoms for 21 days after arrival. The department also directed those experiencing symptoms to immediately report to the nearest health facility, while Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) were tasked with conducting surveillance activities.

According to the WHO, Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease that affects humans and other primates. The virus is transmitted to humans from infected wild animals, including fruit bats, porcupines and non-human primates, and later spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated surfaces and materials.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said it is closely monitoring the evolving Ebola situation following recent outbreaks in African countries. Officials reiterated that no confirmed case of Ebola has been reported in India so far.

Also read: Ugandan woman isolated after landing at Bengaluru airport, sample sent for testing