'You'll be destroyed if you back Israel': Pakistan-nurtured Lashkar leader turns on Asim Munir over Iran deal

Islamabad:

Terrorist groups funded by Pakistan are now turning against the very leadership that nurtured and backed them, as the country faces outrage from its own people amid pressure from the US to recognise Israel while working out a deal on the Iran war truce.

Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Pahalgam attack mastermind, has issued an open threat to the Pakistani government and Field Marshal Asim Munir if any of their decisions support Israel.

A video of Kasuri speaking during a public gathering has surfaced, wherein the wanted terrorist is threatening Munir and the government of total destruction. Kasuri warned that any Pakistani leader attempting to extend support to Israel would face violent consequences.

Watch the video here:

Naming Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Lashkar leader purportedly said that if any leader in Pakistan tried to support Israel, they would be "killed, destroyed and ruined."

The remarks come at a time when discussions and speculation over Pakistan’s possible engagement or evolving stance towards Israel have reportedly been circulating within political and diplomatic circles in the country.

Pak terror outfits turning against their own

Kasuri’s statement is being viewed as an indication of the continuing influence of radical and jihadist organisations within Pakistan. Analysts say the development highlights how extremist groups, which were once allegedly nurtured by sections of the Pakistani establishment and intelligence networks, are now openly challenging the country’s political and military leadership.

The threat has also raised concerns about Pakistan's internal security environment and the growing assertiveness of terror outfits operating in the region. The development has once again exposed Pakistani state institutions' deep involvement with terror outfits and their years-long history of harbouring terrorists on its territory.

Pakistan's Abraha Accords dilemma

The Abraham Accords, brokered by the United States during Donald Trump’s presidency, led to the normalisation of relations between Israel and countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. Since then, Washington has reportedly continued encouraging more Muslim-majority countries to consider engagement with Israel, viewing broader regional recognition as part of its strategic agenda in West Asia.

Pakistan, however, faces a particularly complex dilemma over the issue. Any move towards recognising Israel could trigger strong opposition from religious parties, Islamist organisations and radical groups that wield significant street influence within the country.

The issue is politically sensitive, and successive Pakistani governments have avoided any formal shift in policy despite occasional reports of quiet diplomatic interactions or pressure from international allies.

With its firm rejection on the Israel front, Pakistan risks its ties with the US, and Trump has made signing the accords a prerequisite for the Muslim nations for any deal to happen with Iran.

"I am mandatorily requesting that all countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords, and that, ⁠if Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be ​part of this unparalleled World Coalition," Trump had written in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

The debate has also intensified due to Pakistan’s economic dependence on global financial institutions, such as the bailout from the IMF and support from Western and Gulf allies, some of whom maintain close ties with Israel.