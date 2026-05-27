Sooryavanshi, Archer help Rajasthan decimate SRH in IPL Eliminator, set date with Gujarat for spot in final

Chandigarh:

Rajasthan Royals put up a stunning show against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator, securing a 47 run win. The game was expected to be competitive with both teams boasting a sensational batting unit, but in the end, it was a one-sided contest. The courtesy of which goes to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The Rajasthan Royals opener stole the show and decimated the Hyderabad pacers. Leading up to the game, SRH captain Pat Cummins noted that they have plans A, B and C ready for the Bihar-born, but when it came to on-field action, nothing really worked for Hyderabad. Sooryavanshi dominated the proceedings, smacking 97 runs off only 29 balls.

During his stay at the crease, the youngster smacked 12 sixes and with that, he now holds the record of most sixes by a player in a single edition of the IPL. He broke Chris Gayle’s 14-year-old record. Sooryavanshi also holds the record for most sixes in the powerplay in a single IPL game.

Meanwhile, after Sooryavanshi departed, Dhruv Jurel took over the business, adding 50 runs off only 21 balls. At that moment, Rajasthan were cruising well to get 270-280, but the Hyderabad bowlers managed to pull things back. Praful Hinge, who returned to the squad tonight, claimed three wickets, while Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled at the end in the final overs. Courtesy of their effort, Rajasthan ended up posting 243 runs on the board.

The Jofra Archer magic

Against Hyderabad, that score didn’t look safe. The Orange Army has an extremely strong batting unit, but against Rajasthan, all their big-reputed cricketers failed to succeed. Opener Abhishek Sharma departed for a duck and with that, he now has only 19 runs to his name in four IPL playoff matches.

His opening partner, Travis Head, flopped again, as the Australia international made 17. Keeper-batter Ishan Kishan showed some much-needed intent, but he too walked back after scoring 33 runs off 11 balls. Batting at five tonight, Heinrich Klaasen made 18.

After they departed, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Salil Arora showed some much-needed intent, but it was too late. The duo made 38 and 35 runs, respectively, as Rajathan bowlers clearly dictated the play.

England international Jofra Archer played a key role in that. HE claimed three wickets in the powerplay and that pushed Hyderabad out of the contest. He picked up key wickets of Abhishek, Head and Kishan and with that, SRH’s fate was sealed.

With the win, Rajasthan will now play Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 and the winner of the match will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. For Hyderabad, it’s the end of the road.

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