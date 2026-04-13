Noida workers' protests were a 'planned conspiracy', over 300 detained as probe intensifies: Sources

Noida:

Fresh revelations have emerged in the Noida violence case, with official sources claiming that the unrest was not spontaneous but part of a planned conspiracy. According to information, police have detained around 300 people under preventive measures and sent them to judicial custody. Many of those taken into custody were found to be directly involved in the violent demonstrations.

Investigators have begun probing several WhatsApp groups that allegedly played a role in spreading misinformation and provoking unrest. The cyber team is analysing chats and digital footprints to identify those who tried to create chaos during the workers' protest.

Non-workers planted among labourers to incite violence

Sources have revealed that several people arrested during the violence were not workers at all. They were allegedly "planted" among labourers as part of a conspiracy to intensify the agitation. These people reportedly participated in stone pelting, vandalism and other aggressive acts, they added. Police have also detained five to six suspects believed to be directly responsible for setting vehicles on fire. Officials said the arson was carried out in a highly organised way, suggesting a deeper conspiracy behind the unrest.

Ultra-left elements accused of hijacking protest

Initial findings indicate that ultra-left elements allegedly infiltrated the workers' protest and pushed it towards violent escalation. These people are suspected of provoking the crowd, attacking police personnel and damaging government vehicles. Authorities said they have uncovered strong clues pointing towards a larger conspiracy aimed at disrupting law and order in the industrial hub. Further investigation is underway to identify the masterminds behind the unrest, they added.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a high-level committee to address the escalating industrial unrest in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The move comes following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the state Labour Department taking steps aimed at safeguarding workers' interests and restoring normalcy, aiming to ensure industrial harmony and public order through effective dialogue with all relevant stakeholders. According to the administration, the panel has been set up to engage with all stakeholders and work towards resolving workers' grievances, especially in the wake of recent demonstrations.

Noida workers' protest

It is worth noting here that the workers from Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida protested while demanding increased wages. The protest turned violent with the protesters allegedly vandalising vehicles and properties, pelting stones during an altercation with the police. A large number of workers of a company had also gathered in protest on Monday, pressing their demands for a salary increase. A car was also torched amid the protest. Heavy police deployment was also made at the protest site to bring the situation under control.

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