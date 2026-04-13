Workers' salary hike protest in Noida turns violent; vehicles overturned, stones pelted | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Workers in Noida Phase 2 location staged a violent protest demanding a salary hike. The protest turned aggressive, with the employees damaging police vehicles and other property. Eyewitnesses reported that the protesters overturned a police vehicle and engaged in stone-pelting, intensifying the already tense situation. This marks the fourth consecutive day of unrest, as employees continue to gather in large numbers to demand better pay. Authorities are struggling to bring the situation under control due to the scale of the protests and the aggressive behavior of the employees.

Heavy police deployment

To manage the violence, local authorities have deployed a large police force. Officers are working to prevent further damage to property and to maintain law and order in the area. Vehicles have been vandalized, and several company properties have been damaged. One vehicle was reportedly torched during the protest.

DM Medha Rupam appeals for industrial peace

This comes a day after the Gautam Budh Nagar administration issued a clear appeal to all workers and also announced several key welfare measures. District Magistrate Medha Rupam urged all workers to continue their duties peacefully and avoid believing in rumours or misleading information. She said that the administration has recently held several meetings with industrial units and important decisions have been taken to protect workers’ rights and ensure fair practices across all factories.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Workers' salary hike protest in Noida turns violent

Key decisions for workers’ welfare announced

The administration has directed all factories to strictly follow labour welfare guidelines, which include:

Overtime payment at double the normal rate, without any deductions Mandatory weekly holiday for all workers If workers are called on Sunday, they will also receive double wages Bonus payment to be credited to bank accounts by November 30 as per rules Formation of Internal Complaints Committees in all workplaces to prevent sexual harassment, headed by women Installation of complaint boxes in every factory Salary payment to be made by the 10th of every month Mandatory issuance of salary slips to all workers

The DM said that strict monitoring will ensure compliance of these rules in all industrial units.

Control room established for worker support

To provide immediate assistance to workers, the district administration has set up a 24x7 control room. Workers can register their complaints or seek help on the following numbers:

120-2978231

120-2978232

120-2978862

120-2978702

Officials said the control room will help in quick resolution of issues and improve communication between workers and authorities.

With inputs from Rahul Thakur

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