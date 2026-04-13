Noida salary hike protest: Wage dispute sparks violent clashes; what are the demands of workers

Noida:

The industrial landscape of Noida’s Phase 2 was gripped by chaos on Monday as long-simmering labor grievances erupted into large-scale violence. Thousands of workers from the Hosiery Complex and the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) took to the streets to protest what they described as "systemic exploitation," leading to a heated confrontation.

The demonstration, which began as a sit-in for better pay, took a dark turn when protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting and the vandalism of private vehicles and factory property. Police units were deployed in large numbers. The cops used tear gas and cane charge to disperse the crowd. PAC units have also been deployed in the strife-hit areas.

The Breaking Point: Why workers are protesting

The unrest is rooted in a deep-seated frustration regarding working conditions and stagnant wages.

Many employees are clocking in over 10 hours of manual labor per day, yet their monthly take-home pay remains stagnant between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000. The anger is further fueled by allegations that the District Administration and the Labor Department (Shram Vibhag) have turned a blind eye to these violations.

Key demands of the protesters

Fair wage revision: An immediate increase in the base salary to reflect the rising cost of living, moving away from the current bracket.

Mandatory double overtime pay: Protesters demand that factories adhere to legal mandates providing double pay for overtime hours. Currently, workers allege they are only paid at a "single rate" for extra shifts, if they are paid at all.

Strict 8-hour shifts: An end to the forced 10-to-12-hour workdays, ensuring that any work beyond 8 hours is strictly voluntary and compensated fairly.

Their other demands include bonuses, weekly offs, grievance redressal cell, timely salary and salary slips provision.

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