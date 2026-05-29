BJP improves footprint in Punjab municipal elections 2026, seat tally jumps to 163 from just 20 in 2021 polls

Chandigarh:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has significantly improved its performance in the Punjab municipal elections 2026, results for which were announced on Friday. The saffron party emerged as a stronger force in several urban local bodies across the state despite the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dominating the overall contest.

According to results declared so far, the BJP has won 162 wards across the 8 municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats in Punjab, marking a noticeable improvement from its performance in the elections held in these civic bodies in 2021.

Of the total tally, the BJP secured 63 wards in municipal corporations and 99 wards in municipal councils across the state.

Strong showing in municipal corporations

The BJP’s best performance among municipal corporations came in Abohar, where the party won 28 wards and emerged as the leading political force in the civic body. The party also performed strongly in the Pathankot Municipal Corporation by winning 18 wards.

In Barnala Municipal Corporation, the BJP secured 7 wards, while it won 3 wards each in Mohali, Moga and Kapurthala municipal corporations. The party also managed to open its account in Bathinda Municipal Corporation with one ward victory.

The results indicate a considerable expansion of the BJP’s urban presence in Punjab, especially in border and Hindu-dominated urban pockets such as Abohar and Pathankot.

Gains across municipal councils

The BJP also registered notable gains in several municipal councils and nagar councils across Punjab.

The party won 16 wards in Naya Gaon Municipal Council, 11 wards in Fazilka Municipal Council, 8 wards in Rajpura Municipal Council and 7 wards in Mukerian Municipal Council.

It further secured 6 wards in the Mansa Municipal Council and 5 wards in the Ferozepur Municipal Council. The BJP won 4 wards each in Zirakpur, Jagraon, Sujanpur and Roopnagar municipal councils.

In Nabha, Nangal and Gobindgarh municipal councils, the party won 3 wards each. It also secured 2 wards each in Derabassi, Samana and Patran municipal councils.

Additionally, the BJP managed single-seat victories in several civic bodies, including Dhariwal, Hariana, Bhadaur, Samrala, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Malerkotla, Sunam, Banga, Kurali, Lalru, Kartarpur, Nakodar, Talwandi Bhai, Noormahal and Bassi Pathana.

Comparison with BJP's performance in 2021 civic polls

The BJP’s 2026 performance marks a substantial improvement compared to the 2021 Punjab municipal elections, when the party was facing political backlash in the state during the farmers’ protest movement.

According to data from the 2021 Punjab local body elections, the BJP had won only 20 seats across eight municipal corporations in the state. In several corporations such as Abohar, Bathinda and Kapurthala, the party had failed to secure even a single ward.

In the 2021 municipal corporation elections, Congress had dominated the urban polls by winning 317 out of 400 corporation wards statewide, while the BJP’s presence remained limited.

The BJP’s improved performance in 2026, therefore, reflects a recovery in urban pockets and a wider organisational push after the party’s separation from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

While the ruling AAP continues to remain the dominant force in many civic bodies, the BJP's improved ward tally suggests the party has regained some urban ground, particularly in regions where it traditionally enjoys support among traders and urban Hindu voters.

The results are also significant because the BJP contested the elections independently in most areas, unlike previous years when it often relied on alliances with regional parties such as the SAD.

With counting continuing in several civic bodies, the BJP’s final tally may increase further, potentially strengthening its claim of an expanding urban base in Punjab politics.

Also read: Punjab Municipal Election: BJP amasses 28 of 50 seats in Abohar; saffron party to get first mayor on its own