Pune hooch tragedy: Methanol-laced liquor, illegal supply network behind 14 deaths

Pune:

At least 14 people have died after allegedly consuming methanol-laced liquor in Maharashtra's Pune, with the investigation unearthing an extensive network operating across multiple areas of the city and adjoining regions.

The deaths were reported from Pune city's Hadapsar area and parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday. Several other victims are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals, while police and excise officials have launched a massive crackdown on those involved in the manufacturing and distribution of the toxic liquor.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police ACP Sachin Hire confirmed multiple deaths linked to the tragedy, while Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said several fatalities had occurred in the Hadapsar region under Pune city police limits. Officials later confirmed that the overall death toll had risen to 14.

Among those dead were identified as Datta Madhavrao Suryavanshi (55), Ashok Ramesh Chavan (52), Rahul Sharad Kshirsagar (45), Vijay Bhukurlal Sharma (45), and Arun Dadar. Most victims were residents of Hadapsar and Sasane Nagar areas.

Three cops suspended

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has suspended three police officials attached to Hadapsar Police Station over alleged lapses linked to the deaths.

The suspended officials include Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Mogle, Assistant Police Inspector Hasina Shiklagar, and Sub-Inspector Hasan Mulani, who was posted with the crime branch team at Hadapsar.

How the toxic liquor was prepared

According to the preliminary investigation, the illegal liquor racket involved buying of illicit alcohol and its adulteration using methanol, a highly toxic chemical that can prove fatal even in small quantities.

Police said the alleged main accused, Yogesh Wankhede, procured illegal liquor from a supplier identified as Raju Prajapati from Uruli Kanchan. They believe the liquor was later mixed with water and methanol before being distributed for sale.

The probe has revealed that the toxic liquor was allegedly supplied through illegal liquor dens operated by Kernel Singh Virk in Phugewadi, Akash Jadhav in Hadapsar and Pappu Qureshi in Dapodi.

A toddy shop owned by Kalpesh Agrawal has also been found to be used as a location for adulterating the liquor before distribution. Police have also found that a large quantity of the adulterated liquor had allegedly been supplied to Aryan Sanjay Dhotre, a resident of Wadarwadi in Shivajinagar.

Summing these findings, it is believed the racket may be larger than initially believed, with links extending to multiple suppliers, distributors and illegal retail points across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Eight arrested, more to be nabbed

So far, police have arrested eight accused in connection with the hooch tragedy. Authorities said stringent legal provisions have been invoked against all those arrested.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident “extremely unfortunate” and said the state government was determined to dismantle the entire illegal liquor network.

“Eight people have been arrested so far and more arrests may follow. We have identified the ecosystem behind this racket and are investigating how far its network extends. Strict action will be taken and nobody will be spared,” Fadnavis said.

He added that investigators were examining why the liquor turned fatal and what exact substances were used during the adulteration process.

CID takes over probe

The Maharashtra government has now transferred the investigation to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Sources confirmed that the agency will examine every aspect of the case, including the manufacturing chain, supply network and possible administrative lapses.

Two separate FIRs have been registered in the case. One FIR was lodged at Dapodi Police Station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, while the second was registered at Hadapsar Police Station under Pune City Police.

The excise department has also joined the investigation, and raids are being conducted at suspected locations linked to the racket.

Sources said Fadnavis has directed Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioners to carry out coordinated action against those involved. The state government has ordered strict enforcement measures and instructed authorities to trace the roots of the illegal liquor trade operating in the region.

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