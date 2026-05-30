Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini, dies at 84; MK Stalin pays tribute | Read post

New Delhi:

Mohini, the mother of Tamil cinema's leading actor Ajith Kumar, has passed away due to old age and ill health. The film industry and fans are mourning her death.

For the unversed, his father P Subramaniam passed away due to ill health on March 24, 2023.

Last rites will be held in Chennai

It has been reported that the last rites of Ajith's mother will be held at his residence in Palavakkam, Chennai. Since Ajith is currently in Dubai, arrangements have been made for him to return to Chennai immediately. It is said that his 84-year-old Mohini passed away due to old age and ill health. After hearing the news of her demise, many fans have been offering condolences to Ajith's family.

MK Stalin pays tribute

Meanwhile, DMK President and former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin paid tribute to the actor's mother through social media. He took to his X account and wrote, 'I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs Mohini Mani, mother of my dear brother Mr Ajith Kumar. I have no words to console Mr Ajithkumar, who must be withering in grief at the loss of the mother who gave him life and took joy in watching him reach great heights. May the beautiful moments spent with his mother stand as support for him to recover from this sorrow. My deepest condolences and comfort to Mr. Ajithkumar and his family.'

K Annamalai remembers Ajith Kumar's mother

BJP politician K Annamalai also sent his condolences to the Kumar family. 'The news of the demise of Mrs. Mohini, mother of Mr. Ajith Kumar, the actor and racing enthusiast, due to old age, brings immense sorrow. At this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family. I pray that her soul attains the divine feet of the Lord. Om Shanti!'

For those who don't know Ajith is a leading actor in Tamil cinema and has two brothers, Anup Kumar and Anil Kumar.

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