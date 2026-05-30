Mobile internet services suspended in Haryana to maintain peace during demolition drive today

Chandigarh:

The Haryana Government has ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS services, and all dongle services in a designated area of Faridabad district to maintain public peace and law and order during a demolition drive scheduled for May 30. The order from the Haryana Government invokes Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, read with Rule 3 of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024.

Voice call services have been explicitly exempted

The complete shutdown order covers all mobile data services — 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G — along with bulk SMS and dongle services operating on mobile networks in the designated area. However, the voice call services have been explicitly exempted from the order.

The order from the state government also exempts banking SMS services, mobile recharge facilities, and broadband and leased-line internet connections used by corporate establishments and domestic households.

The Haryana government in the order stated that the suspension will remain in force from 00:30 hours to 22:00 hours on May 30 and is restricted to a one-kilometre radius within the NIT Zone of Faridabad. As per the order, all telecom service providers operating in Haryana have been directed to ensure immediate compliance.

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