WFI allows Vinesh Phogat to compete in 53kg category for Asian Games trails after Supreme Court's verdict

New Delhi:

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday allowed Olympian Vinesh Phogat to compete in the Asian Games trials in the 53kg weight category, reversing its stance of preventing her from taking part in the 50kg bracket. This came after Vinesh was allowed to participate in the trials by the Supreme Court.

On Saturday morning, Vinesh was informed that she would be able to take part only in the 50kg category with the WFI citing that she has been competing in this very bracket in the last four international events, a PTI report stated. However, the wrestler objected to the move, accusing the federation of discriminating against her by denying her a chance to compete in a category of her choice.

Sanjay Singh intervened to allow her to compete

The report stated that sources present at the venue informed that the matter had escalated, but WFI president Sanjay Singh intervened and allowed the grappler to take part in the 53kg trials as well. "We allowed her after she threw accusations and asked the officials to take her weight," WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI. "We do not want to discriminate against anyone. She did not inform which category she wants to compete in, and still letting her."

Vinesh weighed in at 53.9kg and was put in the 53kg draw. "I am here for at least two years," Vinesh said in a brief media interaction ahead of her preparation. Meanwhile, Vinesh's move to the 53kg category puts her up against Antim Panghal and Meenakshi Goyat.

Earlier, the WFI had stated that Vinesh would be allowed to participate only in the 50kg category, citing that she had been consistently taking part in that weight category and had not informed the body of a shift of weight category. Vinesh has performed in several categories in the past, including in the 53kg bracket as well.

Supreme Court allowed Vinesh's participation

Vinesh's participation comes a day after the Supreme Court had allowed her to take part in the Asian Games trials in New Delhi on May 30 and 31. She was given a go-ahead after the WFI had reached the apex court against the High Court order that also gave a green light to the wrestler for the trials. The Supreme Court refused to stay the Delhi High Court order and cleared the way for Vinesh's participation.

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