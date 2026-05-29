Vinesh Phogat given nod to participate in Asian Games trials by Supreme Court

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court allowed wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games trials, refusing to stay a Delhi High Court order that granted relief to her. In the petition filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the SC bench, consisting of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe, declined to stay the HC's order.

This clears Phogat's way to participate in the Asiad trials, commencing on May 30 in Delhi. It issued a notice to Phogat on WFI's plea, stating that it will analyse the issues later. "We are not interfering; you may go and participate," the apex court said. "Vinesh Phogat will be permitted to participate in the scheduled selection trials for the Asian Games," it added.

"Today, at this stage, the high court having passed the order, the hope and expectations have risen. To tell her to go back home and that we can't do anything will not be proper. We are very bold in telling you this," the bench told the counsel appearing for the WFI.

Supreme Court expresses reservation on HC's approach

Meanwhile, the Apex Court expressed its reservations over the approach adopted by the Delhi HC while granting relief to the Olympian. Despite this, the SC decided to let the wrestler compete in the trials and not to interfere in that. Justice Narasimha, at the outset of the hearing, told Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan that "we have some questions."

The Justice noted that Phogat had taken a break from the sport in December 2024, stating that she would rejoin in August 2025. However, she informed the WFI that she would be eligible from January 2026 after becoming a mother in July 2025. Despite this, Justice Narasimha stated that Phogat missed the doping test in January and that her explanation of becoming an MLA was not accepted by the International Testing Agency (ITA).

"What is concerning when the ITA test is missed, it has a logical consequence, because Indian sports are integrally connected to the world sports. If some kind of disqualification appears at the global level, it reflects on India. You did not give the whereabouts for the doping test and missed the first doping test."

Phogat's advocate mentioned that the matter was related to her motherhood and wanted Phogat to be given a chance to participate in the trials. "If I am not allowed to participate, that will be a national embarrassment," Divan said. The Judge stated that Phogat had not reasoned this due to her pregnancy. "You have not claimed that this has not happened because of pregnancy or etc. but the High Court puts it as if you have explained it out. Two serious lapses- not the whereabouts, and missing the doping test. The question before the HC was the legality and validity of the conditions of asian games- you had not participated in four games." Her advocate stated that the issue was linked to her motherhood. She also alleged that the WFI acted with malice by revising the policy to take past performances into account. "This was tailor-made to exclude her," Divan claimed.

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