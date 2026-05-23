Delhi HC clears Vinesh Phogat for Asian Games trials after WFI initially denied

New Delhi:

India wrestler Vinesh Phogat has received a major legal boost ahead of the Asian Games selection process after the Delhi High Court ruled in her favour and directed that she be allowed to participate in the upcoming trials later this month.

The decision came from a division bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, which examined the Wrestling Federation of India’s selection framework and raised serious concerns about the way returning athletes are treated under the current rules. The court found that the existing policy failed to account for competitors resuming their careers after maternity leave.

“The appellant shall be permitted to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games, 2026, which are scheduled for 30.05.2026 and 31.05.2026,” the court stated in its order dated May 22, which was uploaded on Saturday.

SAI and IOA to oversee proceedings

The court did not stop at permitting participation alone. It also instructed the Wrestling Federation of India to maintain a video recording of the complete trial process. In addition, independent observers representing the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Olympic Association will remain present during the trials to oversee proceedings.

During the hearing, the bench sharply criticised the federation’s policy, describing it as restrictive toward elite athletes attempting to return to competition after taking maternity breaks.

“The policy and the circular are clearly exclusionary in nature as it does not give any discretion to Respondent No.1 (WFI) to consider iconic players like the appellant in view of the sabbatical taken on account of her maternity leave,” the court observed.

The judges also questioned the basis of the show-cause notice issued to Phogat and suggested that the reasoning behind it appeared predetermined. The bench further stated that the notice effectively attempted to reopen issues that had already been settled earlier.

The ruling overturned the immediate setback Phogat had faced after a single-judge bench declined to grant interim relief on May 18. Her appeal against that order eventually led to the latest intervention from the division bench.

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