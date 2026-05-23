May 23, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Other
  4. Delhi HC clears Vinesh Phogat for Asian Games trials after WFI initially denied

Delhi HC clears Vinesh Phogat for Asian Games trials after WFI initially denied

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

The Delhi High Court allowed Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials after criticising WFI’s policy on athletes returning from maternity breaks. SAI and IOA observers will oversee the trials process.

Vinesh Phogat
Vinesh Phogat Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

India wrestler Vinesh Phogat has received a major legal boost ahead of the Asian Games selection process after the Delhi High Court ruled in her favour and directed that she be allowed to participate in the upcoming trials later this month.

The decision came from a division bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, which examined the Wrestling Federation of India’s selection framework and raised serious concerns about the way returning athletes are treated under the current rules. The court found that the existing policy failed to account for competitors resuming their careers after maternity leave.

“The appellant shall be permitted to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games, 2026, which are scheduled for 30.05.2026 and 31.05.2026,” the court stated in its order dated May 22, which was uploaded on Saturday.

SAI and IOA to oversee proceedings

The court did not stop at permitting participation alone. It also instructed the Wrestling Federation of India to maintain a video recording of the complete trial process. In addition, independent observers representing the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Olympic Association will remain present during the trials to oversee proceedings.

During the hearing, the bench sharply criticised the federation’s policy, describing it as restrictive toward elite athletes attempting to return to competition after taking maternity breaks.

“The policy and the circular are clearly exclusionary in nature as it does not give any discretion to Respondent No.1 (WFI) to consider iconic players like the appellant in view of the sabbatical taken on account of her maternity leave,” the court observed.

The judges also questioned the basis of the show-cause notice issued to Phogat and suggested that the reasoning behind it appeared predetermined. The bench further stated that the notice effectively attempted to reopen issues that had already been settled earlier.

The ruling overturned the immediate setback Phogat had faced after a single-judge bench declined to grant interim relief on May 18. Her appeal against that order eventually led to the latest intervention from the division bench.

Also Read:

'Age hasn't come into it': Trevor Penney hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for exceptional IPL 2026 season
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section
Vinesh Phogat Delhi High Court
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\