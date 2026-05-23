'Age hasn't come into it': Trevor Penney hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for exceptional IPL 2026 season

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win clash in the 69th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The side will play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 24, and with the clash right around the corner, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been at the forefront of the side’s brilliance.

Coming into the side as a 14-year-old, Vaibhav left a mark quite early in the IPL 2025 season, and he has continued the spree in the ongoing season as well. The youngster has been exceptional and is one of the highest run-getters of the tournament so far.

Ahead of their clash against MI, the assistant coach of Rajasthan Royals, Trevor Penney, took centre stage and talked about the performances of Sooryavanshi and claimed that his age has not come into play in any factors, and even if he were 25, people would be talking about him.

"I've never seen a 15-year-old bat like that. Even if he was 25, I think we'd be talking about him. I think age hasn't come into it. He goes from ball one and he's got all the shots. I think this year compared to last - I did watch on TV -- he might have matured a bit on what shots he can play, where the bowlers think there's a weakness. He's adapting to that and then playing accordingly,” Penney was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

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Rajasthan Royals cling onto hope ahead of MI clash

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals, it is worth noting that their upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians is a must-win affair. With Punjab Kings defeating Lucknow Super Giants, the side has moved into fourth place in the standings, and Royals will have to win their clash against MI in order to qualify.

If RR ends up losing the game to the five-time champions, Punjab Kings will qualify for the knockouts, unless Kolkata Knight Riders pull off the impossible in the evening clash.

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