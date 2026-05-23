Twisha Sharma death case: Husband Samarth Singh sent to seven-day police remand

Bhopal:

Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh, who was arrested on Friday after being missing since the death of his wife on May 12, was sent to seven-day police remand on Saturday by a Bhopal court.

He was sent to police remand by Judicial Magistrate Anudita Gupta.

"The police got 7 days' custody of accused (Samarth Singh). There were proceedings regarding the passport. His lawyer submitted the accused's passport today. There are three other pending applications which we had filed for preservation, the date for which is 29th," advocate Ankur Pandey, counsel for Twisha's family, said.

33-year-old Twisha, a Noida native, was found dead at the residence of her in-laws in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on May 12. Her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry, but the in-laws refuted the charges and claimed she was drug addict.

Later, the police registered a first information report (FIR) against Samarth, who is a lawyer by profession, and his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge. Samarth had been missing since May 12, but had agreed to surrender during a hearing on his anticipatory bail in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

On Friday, he appeared before a district court in Jabalpur where he was held by police following a high-voltage drama. Earlier in the day, he was brought to Bhopal.

AIIMS form 4-member board for autopsy

In another development, the AIIMS Delhi constituted a four-member medical board for the second autopsy of Twisha. A statement by AIIMS Delhi said the doctors will fly to Bhopal in a state chartered plane.

"The team, along with the latest instruments, will fly by a state chartered plane at 6 pm today," Chief of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, Dr Sudhir Gupta, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The second post-mortem was ordered by the high court following a plea by Twisha's family. This came days after Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta in Bhopal rejected the family's plea, stating that the conscience of the court must be satisfied to order a re-postmortem.

Her first autopsy was conducted by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS Bhopal, which had stated that Twisha died due to "antemortem hanging by ligature".

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