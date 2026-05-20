Twisha Sharma case: Post-mortem confirms death by hanging, blunt force injuries found on body

Bhopal:

The post-mortem report of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who died in Bhopal, confirmed that the cause of death was due to "antemortem hanging by ligature." The autopsy report also noted multiple simple injuries caused by blunt force on different parts of her body.

The post-mortem examination, conducted by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS Bhopal, stated that Twisha was found hanging from a gymnastic ring rope on the terrace of her residence at around 10:26 pm on May 12. She was declared dead shortly after midnight on May 13.

What post-mortem report reveals?

According to the report, a double reddish patterned ligature mark was found running obliquely around the upper third of the neck. The skin beneath the mark was described as dry, hard and "parchmentized," while the ligature mark was incomplete at the back of the neck.



The report also documented several signs associated with asphyxia, including facial congestion, bluish discolouration of the ears and fingernails, and petechial haemorrhages in the right eye.

Apart from the ligature-related findings, the autopsy recorded multiple antemortem injuries on different parts of the body. These included abrasions on the left side of the neck, bruises on the left upper arm, left forearm, right wrist and right ring finger, as well as a 2 cm x 2 cm bruise beneath the scalp in the left frontoparietal region.

During internal examination, doctors found two small bruised patches in tissues beneath the ligature mark. The lungs showed "Tardieu's spots," a finding commonly associated with asphyxiation. Congestion was also noted in the brain, lungs and stomach lining.

The report further stated that the uterus was enlarged and contained reddish-grey friable tissue, indicating retained decidual tissue. It also mentioned that Twisha had undergone a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) around a week before her death.

The medical board concluded that the cause of death was hanging, while the other injuries were simple antemortem injuries caused by blunt force.

The report added that blood, viscera, nail clippings and hair samples had been preserved and sent for toxicology and DNA examination at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to rule out intoxication and assist further investigation.

She was a drug addict, claims mother-in-law

The case took another turn after Twisha's mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh alleged she was addicted to drugs. In the bail application filed by Twisha's mother-in-law on Monday, alleged that the 33-year-old was addicted to drugs and her hands would often shake if she did not get narcotics.

It is worth noting that Giribala Singh is a retired judge and she is currently serving as the chairperson of the district consumer forum.

She also claimed that the deceased's behaviour changed significantly after learning about her pregnancy and claimed that Twisha insisted on terminating it. "On the 17th, the moment she received confirmation of her pregnancy, her entire demeanour changed; she declared that she did not want to keep this child," Singh told ANI, adding that Twisha later underwent MTP.

She further claimed that her son Samarth Singh was emotionally distressed after the termination and asserted that the case against the family lacked merit.

However, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, rejected the allegations and accused Giribala Singh of publicly maligning his daughter's character while out on anticipatory bail. "This woman is currently out on anticipatory bail, and she is violating the conditions of that bail. She is violating the law by coming before the media and, in this manner, publicly maligning the character of the deceased," Sharma alleged.

He also demanded an immediate second post-mortem examination and sought an independent probe monitored by the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of India.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.

Also Read: 'My life has become hell, take me away': Twisha Sharma's desperate message to family days before death

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