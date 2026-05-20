Arsenal crowned Premier League champions after 22 years as Man City draws with Bournemouth

New Delhi:

Arsenal ended their 22-year-long wait to become the Premier League champions after Manchester City played a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday. The result meant the City stayed four points behind the table-leaders Gunners with just one round to go in the season.

City needed a win at any cost to take the title race in the final round, where they were to play Aston Villa at home, while Arsenal were to travel to Crystal Palace for their showdown. However, Junior Kroupi washed out The Sky Blues' bid for a title when he scored a first-half goal in the 38th minute. Erling Haaland found the equaliser in the stoppage time in the 94th minute, but it was too late to find a winner.

Mikel Arteta tastes success after back-to-back heartbreaks

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta had endured several heartbreaks in the past. They finished runners-up in the last three seasons, twice to City and once to Liverpool. They have seen their lead getting trimmed at the business end and went on to concede the title.

Arteta has become the third-youngest to win the English top-flight title. At 44 years and 54 days, he is only behind Jose Mourinho, who had won titles with Chelsea in 2004/05 when he was 42 years and 94 days old, before winning it again in 2005/06 at 43 years and 93 days.

Arsenal could make this their greatest season

The Gunners are now in line to make this their greatest-ever European season. They have followed the footsteps of the 2004 invincibles, who won the English title unbeaten. They can now go one step ahead of them as they are also in the final of the Champions League.

Arsenal have never won the European title in their history, and this double would make this season their greatest. They will be up against the defending champions, Paris Saint-Germain, in the final in Budapest on May 30.

ALSO READ | Manchester City shortlists coach to replace Pep Guardiola, Spaniard to leave after current season