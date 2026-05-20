Russian President Putin gets red carpet welcome in Beijing; holds bilateral talks with China's Xi Jinping

Beijing:

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held wide-ranging talks in Beijing on Wednesday (May 20), discussing bilateral ties and major global issues including Iran, the Ukraine war, and trade relations.

The meeting assumed significance as it came just days after US President Donald Trump visited Beijing from May 14-15 and held extensive discussions with Chinese President Xi on issues ranging from Iran and the Ukraine conflict to bilateral trade tensions and regional developments.

Putin accorded ceremonial welcome

Ahead of the talks at the Great Hall of the People, Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome by President Xi. The two leaders later held bilateral discussions.

Putin, who arrived on a two-day state visit on Tuesday night, was received by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Russia-China relation truly unprecedented level

In a video address on Tuesday delivered before his visit, Putin said Russia-China relations had reached "a truly unprecedented level". He said regular top-level exchanges between the two countries formed an integral part of efforts to deepen bilateral ties and unlock their "limitless potential".

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Xi and Putin would exchange views on bilateral ties, cooperation in various fields and international and regional issues of mutual interest.

"This is Putin's 25th visit to China," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing on Monday, emphasising close strategic ties between Beijing and Moscow and the personal rapport between the two leaders.

"The two sides will take this visit as an opportunity to continue to promote the development of China-Russia relations to a higher level, which will inject greater stability and positive energy into the world," Guo said.

Visit comes days after Trump's China trip

Putin's upcoming visit comes shortly after US President Trump concluded his own visit to China, where he held talks with Xi Jinping on several sensitive issues, including Taiwan. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after departing Beijing, Trump said the issue of US arms sales to Taiwan was discussed "in great detail" during his meeting with the Chinese President. He added that a final decision on future arms sales would be taken later.

Interestingly, Trump initially appeared to deny discussing the matter before later confirming that Taiwan had indeed been part of the talks. His remarks have drawn attention as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue over the self-ruled island.

Russia-China relations

Putin and Xi share a long-standing political relationship and have met more than 40 times over the years. Their partnership has grown significantly since Russia and China announced a "no limits" strategic partnership in early 2022, shortly before the Ukraine conflict began.

As Moscow faces increasing pressure and sanctions from Western countries, China has emerged as one of Russia’s most important economic and diplomatic partners. The two nations have also expanded cooperation in energy, trade and regional security matters.

Earlier this year, the two leaders held a lengthy video call ahead of the Ukraine war anniversary, during which Putin accepted Xi’s invitation for the China visit. Officials from both countries have said they will continue close coordination on major international and regional issues.

Also Read: Vladimir Putin to visit India in September for BRICS Summit in Delhi

Also Read: Trump says he agrees '100 per cent' with Xi Jinping that US was on decline, but under Joe Biden